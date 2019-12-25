iPad 'How to' mega guide: iPad Pro and iPadOS Tutorial

How to turn off an iPad and an iPad Pro

How to turn your iPad off--and potentially save battery life

When I'm going away, and I don't need all my tech, I turn off my iPad to save some battery life. Turning said iPad off, though, might trip some people up, as the iPad's button layout differs from modern iPhones.

Fortunately, Apple gives you two ways to turn off your iPad. The first, and arguably the fastest, is through the Settings app. Alternatively, you can hold a pair of your tablet's buttons down.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Under General, tap Shut Down.

3. Swipe the "Slide to power off" button.

4. Alternatively, hold Lock and Home on iPads with home buttons.

5. On the 2018 iPad Pro, hold Lock and Volume up buttons.

The iPad Pro doesn't have a home button, so it turns off like an iPhone X, iPhone XR/XS and iPhone 11.

Okay, and if you want to turn your iPad back on, just hold down the Lock button until it boots up.