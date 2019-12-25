Trending

iPad 'How to' mega guide: iPad Pro and iPadOS Tutorial

All the iPad and iPad Pro tips you need to know to master Apple’s tablet.

Follow these steps to check your iPad’s storage

Those who don't invest in iCloud storage are probably doing their best to manage their iPad's storage — and struggling a bit. So, instead of deleting batches of photos, we've got two major things you can do to clean up.

(Image credit: Future)

First off, though, we've got the simple steps to take to see how much space your iPad has, and what's filling it up. By the end of this process, you should be able to stop your iPad from sending you alerts that you're out of storage.

1. Tap Settings.

Turning off an iPad

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Under General, tap iPad Storage. You'll now see a color coded chart of what's taking up space.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Tap Enable next to Offload Unused Apps to let the iPad delete apps you're not using. You can always re-download them.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Want to clear up space right now? Tap an app you want to delete.

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Tap Delete App.

(Image credit: Apple)

