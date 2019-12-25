iPad 'How to' mega guide: iPad Pro and iPadOS Tutorial

How to make screenshots on iPads and iPad Pros

iUse this guide to capture iPad screenshots in 5 easy steps

Taking a screenshot on an iPad might sound simple, but — once you figure out how to make one — it can become complicated quite quickly. Fortunately, we've got everything you need to know about taking iPad screenshots, including tips for people with Apple Pencils.

(Image credit: Future)

If you like screenshots, you've got a good reason to update to iPadOS , as it unlocks a better annotation canvas that isn't available in previous iPad software. This mode includes a full site option for those screenshotting websites, so you can make one image for an entire web page, and not just the part on your screen.

1. Click the Lock and Home buttons at the same time.

2. Using a 2018 iPad Pro? Click on the power and volume up buttons at the same time.

3. Got an Apple Pencil? Swipe in from a bottom corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Here, you can edit your screenshot. You can crop, annotate and more.

5. Tap Full Page to adjust website screenshots to view the whole page.

(Image credit: Apple)

Now you're gonna be teaching other people how to take screenshots on their iPads.