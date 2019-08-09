How to Watch a Liverpool vs Norwich Live Stream: Kickoff Times and Streaming Options

Anfield is a-rocking! Liverpool get an early start at trying to end their Premier League title drought, with a season opening match against newly promoted Norwich today. It's the opening match of the 2019-20 Premier League season, and you don't have to miss a moment, even if you're nowhere near a TV set when the two sides square off.

That's because you have a wide variety of options for watching the Liverpool-Norwich match, thanks to live stream services. But which options are available to you? Here's a quick rundown of the easiest ways to watch this opening night match.

When can I watch a Liverpool vs Norwich live stream?

Liverpool and Norwich get underway from Anfield at 8 p.m. BST on Friday, Aug. 9. That translates to 3 p.m. ET/noon PT so U.S. soccer fans can enjoy a midday match-up to kick off the new Premier League season.

How can I use a VPN to watch a Liverpool vs Norwich live stream?

If you happen to be out of the country at the same time Liverpool and Norwich are kicking things off, don't fret. A virtual private network, or VPN, can make it seem like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to enjoy access to the same streaming services you'd have at home.

We've tested many services to find the best VPN overall . Our top pick is ExpressVPN , thanks to superb speeds and customer service. But there's a few other top options as well.

ExpressVPN : Go with ExpressVPN if you want good performance and responsive customer service from a VPN that's easy to use. You'll appreciate how ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service, with ExpressVPN throwing in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NordVPN : This is the service of choice for privacy-minded users since NordVPN uses 2084-bit encryption. It also works well with streaming services, and you can lower your monthly cost from $11.95 if you sign up for annual service.

TunnelBear : It's not the top-performing VPN we've tested, but TunnelBear is easy to use. And its $9.99 cost for a month service is ideal if you're just getting a VPN for a one-off event like the Liverpool-Norwich match.

What channel is the Liverpool vs Norwich match on?

In the UK, you can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich match on Sky Sports. If you don't have a Sky Sports subscription, a £9 day pass from Now TV lets you access Sky Sports programming for 24 hours. Canadians will need to sign up for DAZN , a $20 monthly service, that's airing Premier League matches for the season.

In the U.S., NBC holds the rights to broadcast Premier League matches. The Liverpool vs. Norwich match airs on NBC Sports Network, a cable channel where you'll find a lot of Premier League matches this season.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs. Norwich match?

U.S. soccer fans can stream Liverpool vs. Norwich by heading to the NBC Sports website or by downloading the NBC Sports app ( Android , iOS ). All matches airing on NBC or NBCSN will stream through those options, and Liverpool vs. Norwich is no exception. One catch: you'll need to sign in via your cable or satellite TV service, so people who've cut the cord won't be able to use NBC's website or app to watch Liverpool-Norwich.

How I watch the Liverpool vs. Norwich live stream if I don't have cable?

You're not out of options if you want to stream Liverpool vs. Norwich but don't have a cable TV subscription. You will need to subscribe to a streaming service, though, that includes NBCSN in its package of TV channels.

Fortunately, NBCSN is included in every basic package from leading streaming services. Several of these services offer free trials, so you could sign up for the trial period to watch the Liverpool vs. Norwich live stream and then cancel your service. Then again, additional matches will air on NBCSN throughout the season, so if you're a big soccer fan, you may want to keep that streaming service subscription even after Liverpool and Norwich wrap things up.

Here's a look at your options.

AT&T TV Now : The renamed DirecTV Now includes NBCSN in its $50-a-month Plus package.

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record the match if you can't watch Liverpool-Norwich live.

Hulu + Live TV : NBCSN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $45-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording the match as well.

PlayStation Vue : The entry-level Access tier includes NBCSN. You'll pay $50 a month for the Access Tier.

Sling : While Sling only includes local channels for some select markets, that's not a concern if all you want to do is watch Liverpool vs. Norwich since that match is on cable. Get the Blue package, which includes NBCSN. A sale cuts the cost to $15 a month.

YouTube TV : YouTube TV features 70-plus channels including NBCSN, and there's a cloud DVR feature, too. The service costs $50 a month.

What about other Premier League matches?