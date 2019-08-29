How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream Tigers and Yellow Jackets College Football

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 22: Justin Thomas #5 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is sacked by Ryan Carter #31 of the Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia

The return of college football is cause for celebration alone — kicking off the first full week with tonight’s Clemson vs. Georgia Tech match-up ramps things up even more. The Tigers are coming off an NCAA Championship season as they host the Yellow Jackets in the first game of their title defense.

If you plan on watching the game, you've got plenty of viewing options at your disposal, whether it's watching Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on TV or finding a live stream for your mobile device.

Here are all the ways you can watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech tonight, including VPN options in case you find yourself traveling when the game kicks off.

When can I watch Clemson versus Georgia Tech?

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets kick things off at 8 p.m. ET tonight (Aug. 29). The ACC Network will broadcast the game live from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

How can I use a VPN to watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech?

If you happen to be out of the country when the game kicks off this evening, don't despair. You can turn to a virtual private network (VPN) if you want to watch Clemson vs. Georgia Tech. With a VPN, you can change your location so that it appears as if you're surfing the web back in your home country. That way, you can access all the same streaming services you would enjoy back at home.

We've tested many different services, and our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN, thanks to both its speeds and its customer service. As good as ExpressVPN is, though, it's not your only option. Here's a selection of our favorite VPNs.

Expect superior performance and responsive customer service from ExpressVPN. You'll appreciate how it can access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, and it's also very easy to use. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

If you value privacy, go with NordVPN. It uses 2084-bit encryption while also working well with streaming services. While the services costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.View Deal

If you want a VPN just for a one-off event like GA Tech vs. Clemson, consider TunnelBear. Not only is it easy to use, but it only costs $9.99 a month. Be aware that it's not the best performing VPN we've tested, though. View Deal

How can I watch the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech live stream?

If you're not near a TV set with the ACC Network, just head to the web. A live stream is available on the ACC Network’s digital platforms . That includes ESPN's website, which will be streaming the game. (That means you can watch via ESPN's app on your Android or iOS device, too.)

There's a catch, though. You'll need to be a cable or satellite TV subscriber, as ACC Network makes you verify your TV provider if you want to watch its streaming events. AT&T TV, Optimum, Spectrum, and Verizon Fios are among the compatible providers.

How do I stream Clemson vs. Georgia Tech if I don't have cable?

You're not completely shut out of watching Clemson vs. Georgia Tech if you've cut the cord on cable. But you will need to subscribe to a streaming service that includes ACC Network in its package of channels.

Here are the streaming services where you will find ACC Network— and the GA Tech vs. Clemson live stream.

Hulu + Live TV's live TV tier costs $45 a month, and includes a cloud DVR feature if you want to record Clemson vs. Georgia Tech and watch it later.View Deal

For $55 a month, you can get the Core tier of PlayStation Vue, which includes ACC Network. A current sale knocks $10 off the Core tier for two months of service, though. Like Hulu, PlayStation includes a cloud DVR feature for recording shows.View Deal