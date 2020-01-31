How to send Digital Touch messages from your Apple Watch

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so how much do you think a tap is worth? Using the Apple Watch's communication features, you can send messages with taptic feedback to your friends who have Apple Watches or iPhones running at least iOS 10. Here's how.

1. Press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch to see your apps and select Messages.

2. Select a recipient already listed in your messages app or press firmly on the display to send a new message.

3. Tap on the icon that looks like a heart with two fingers over it. You'll get a blank slate to draw on with your finger.

4. Tap the colored dot on the upper right side of your display to see your color options and change colors.

5. Use your finger to draw pictures or messages on the screen.

7. To send someone your heartbeat, tap and hold with two fingers.

