Knowing how to reset an Android phone is super important when the time comes to sell or give away your device. Sure, you're excited about upgrading to one of the best phones around, but you still need to make sure your old device doesn't compromise your privacy or security by completely wiping the phone of all the sensitive information it holds, from Google Account data through to app data, passwords and private keys. To do that, you need to perform a factory reset on your device.

The steps to factory reset an Android phone will be slightly different on Samsung and Pixel devices, so we've covered them both below. Without further ado, here's how to reset an Android phone.

How to reset an Android phone

How to factory reset a Samsung phone

1. Go to settings, then scroll down and tap General management.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Reset, and then hit Factory data reset.

(Image credit: Future)

3. On the next screen, scroll down and hit Reset. Enter the PIN, password or Pattern you use to unlock your device.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap Delete all.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Enter your Samsung account password, then hit OK and your phone will begin resetting.

(Image credit: Future)

How to factory reset a Google phone

1. Go to settings, then scroll down and tap System.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Reset options, then hit Erase all data (factory reset).

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap the Erase all data button, then enter the PIN code you use to unlock your device.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap Erase all data and your phone will begin resetting.

(Image credit: Future)

Now that you have factory reset your Android phone and can safely sell it,