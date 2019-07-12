Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have met again at Centre Court for the 2019 Wimbledon semifinal. The duo last met over 11 years ago for an epic five-hour, five-set. Nadal defeated Federer to win his first Wimbledon championship.

Only the best players can make it to finals - and No. 2 Federer and No. 3 Nadal are facing off right now - but anybody in the world can watch all the action.

We'll tell you all the different options for viewing the matches - here's how to live stream Wimbledon 2019, no matter where in the world you are.

When is Wimbledon 2019?

Right now! The festivities kicked off back on July 1st, and now the semi-finals are wrapping up to determine who will play in the grand finals on Saturday and Sunday.

The prestigious tennis tournament, played annually since 1877, pits the world’s top tennis players against each other for two weeks of matches and a chance at the Centre Court finals round.

Where can I live stream Wimbledon 2019 live in the US?

Wimbledon games are airing on ESPN and ESPN2 for viewers in the U.S..

he gentlemen's semi-finals started today (July 12) at 8:00 a.m. EST/5:00 a.m. PST/1:00 p.m. BSTm and will finish at 2:00 p.m. EST/11:00 a.m. PST/7:00 p.m. BST

The finals are set to take place on July 13 (Women's) and 14 (Men's), from 9:00 a.m. EST/6:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. BST to 3:00 p.m. EST/Noon PST/8:00 p.m. BST.

Where can I live stream Wimbledon 2019 in the UK?

The BBC is once again broadcasting Wimbledon 2019 throughout the duration of the tournament.

You can watch live matches with a TV on BBC1, BBC2 and BBC Red Button, which has been extended for the tennis matches. Today at Wimbledon will also provide nightly game analysis and catch-ups over the two weeks of play.

You can watch all 18 courts of action online through BBC iPlayer, with every match live in HD for the first time.

How to live stream Wimbledon qualifying rounds, match highlights, and behind-the-scenes content

Wimbledon’s YouTube channel is an excellent and underrated resource for fans. Right now you can watch recaps from the first and second rounds, as well as the qualifiers (which didn't air on TV). You’ll also find Wimbledon Foundation videos, tournament history highlights, and exclusive interviews with players.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Wimbledon 2019 when abroad?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the matches, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice to let you tune in to coverage that would otherwise be geo-blocked. Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the overall best VPN.

Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee for you to give it a try.

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.

