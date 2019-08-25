How to Live Stream the PGA Tour Championship Final Round: Watch the FedEx Cup Live

Forty-six tournaments later, the PGA Tour season is coming to an end. The 30 remaining players are teeing off at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club today for a chance at the coveted Player of the Year title (and multi-million dollar prize). Because this is major televised sporting event, there's coverage available on multiple networks, but it's also easy for fans to watch the rounds as they unfold elsewhere with a Tour Championship live stream.

This year’s match looks a lot different thanks to the Championship's new "starting strokes" format. Any of the 30 competitors can win, which was never the case before. World #1 Brooks Koepka has the lead, but he still has a full round ahead of him.

Here are all your options for watching the Tour Championship, including the best VPN to use if you find yourself traveling during the tournament.

When are the tee times for the Tour Championship? The final round of the Tour Championship is underway right now! The players with the highest scores, Dustin Johnson and Lucas Glover, tee off at 11:50 a.m. ET (8:50 a.m. PT). The players with the lowest score, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, tee off at 2:10 p.m. ET (11:10 a.m. PT). Pairs will tee off at ten minute intervals until then.

Which channels carry the Tour Championship in the U.S., UK and Canada?

Today coverage will start on the Golf Channel and then switch to NBC after an hour and a half.

In the UK, the Open Championship airs on Sky Sports Golf . Viewers without a Sky Sports subscription can opt for a Now TV Sports pass , which costs £8.99 per day.

Canadians can watch the final two rounds of the Tour Championship on TSN.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Tour Championship?

If you're traveling and unable to catch the Tour Championship through your regular channels, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue . With a VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to pick up content from streaming websites that would otherwise be restricted.

We've tested many different services, and we've found that the overall best VPN is ExpressVPN . Its superb speeds will meet the needs of most users, and it offers excellent customer support. Still, there are other options available. Here are the three VPNs we recommend the most.

How can I live stream the Tour Championship?

The final round of Tour Championship can be streamed online on PGA Tour Live and on the Golf Channel’s digital platforms. You can also use NBC’s digital platforms to stream the matches.

The one catch to watching the Golf Channel or NBC Sports online is that you’ll need to sign in with login info from your cable or satellite TV provider. (The Golf Channel website does give you a free 10-minute preview.) So if you've ditched your cable TV subscription, forget about live streaming that way.