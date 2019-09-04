How to Help Hurricane Dorian Victims Now

The news coming from the Bahamas about the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian makes for grim reading. The category 5 hurricane passed over Grand Bahama and Abaco, the two most northern islands, over a 36-hour period, causing massive flooding, damage to property, and has already caused several deaths.

The Bahamas could use some help to try and deal with the aftermath of this terrible storm, and fortunately there are many ways you can contribute. We’ve gathered together some of the best organizations that are helping with the relief effort on the islands that you can donate to, and you can read all about them below.

CNN/Public Good

CNN and its Impact Your World initiative have partnered with online activism platform Public Good to split the donations it received among six religious and secular organizations via its donation page . It also gives you the option to share the page so you can encourage people to follow you in contributing to the relief effort.

The Red Cross

The American Red Cross, the U.S. branch of the worldwide humanitarian aid organization is taking donations for its Hurricane Dorian response via its specific donation page. The minimum donation is $10, but you can specify any number above that and pay via credit card or PayPal. You can find information about alternate donation methods and other terms at the link above.

Equally, you can donate to the Bahamas Red Cross via credit card here.

The Salvation Army

You can give money to the Salvation Army’s efforts on its donation page here. It accepts multiple currencies via credit card or PayPal, and you can also agree to pay the small transaction fees so that all of your donation goes towards disaster relief. You can also donate via Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant, using the command: “Alexa, make a donation to The Salvation Army.”

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen is a food-focussed charity is setting up kitchens in the Bahamas to help feed those affected by the hurricane. You can give them donations in multiple currencies via credit card or PayPal, and offer to pay a little extra so the payment transaction fees don’t come out of your original donation. WCK’s donation page is here if you want to give money to it.

International Medical Corps

The International Medical Corps is made of volunteer medical staff which provide healthcare, supplies and training to people in disaster areas.You can use either a credit card, bank transfer or PayPal account to make a donation on their website, and you have the option to pay for the transaction fees on the IMC’s behalf to make your donation go a little further.

Mercy Corps

The Mercy Corps use their resources provide care, supplies, education and loans to people and communities in need in the aftermath of disasters. Via their donation page for Hurricane Dorian, you can give money using a credit card or PayPal, and offer to pay the processing costs of your donation.