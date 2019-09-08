How to Find People with ZabaSearch

The ZabaSearch service culls freely available data from across the internet about people and keeps it all in one place. And with the tap of a few keys and the click of a button, you can use ZabaSearch to quickly, and without charge, find names, addresses and phone numbers for just about anyone. It's a little scary and a little eye-opening. But either way you slice it, it's something you should know about.

Read on to learn more about ZabaSearch, including what's free and what's not and how to remove your own information.

What is ZabaSearch?

ZabaSearch is a popular people-search tool that you can use for free. With ZabaSearch, you can find information about people across the U.S., including their names, phone numbers, addresses and ages. You can also get more-detailed information, like a background check, as a paid service.

According to ZabaSearch, the search engine has three times the number of residential listings as the white pages. And since there's no registration required, you can start searching as much as you want in no time.

What kind of information does ZabaSearch have?

Overall, ZabaSearch has enough information to tell you where someone lives and how to get ahold of them. But beyond that, you won't get too much information.

When you search for someone, you'll get a list of people and the option to view their "full profiles." There, you'll see an individual's address, phone number and age, as well as a map showing where they live. You can even get directions to their home.

(Image credit: ZabaSearch)

On the main results page, you'll see an option to find "more information" for the person, including another phone lookup, public records or property records. When you choose those options, you'll be brought to the website of Intelius, ZabaSearch's parent company, where you can pay to access that information.

How does ZabaSearch get that information?

ZabaSearch doesn't say exactly where it collects its information, but the service's site does say that it collects it from a "broad variety of public record sources." The company added that it can't change the information on the page, and people who have changed addresses several times can be listed a bunch of times.

How many different ways can I search?

You can search ZabaSearch for free.

In the simplest method, you would search for the person's name. You can also choose to limit your results to particular states. So, if you know that someone you're looking for lives in New York, you can simply input their name and "NY" on the ZabaSearch homepage, and you're good to go.

Alternatively, you can search by a phone number. Simply input the number on the main page, and ZabaSearch will return results.

Are there any premium search options?

You bet. In fact, ZabaSearch operates as a free service to help you find basic information about yourself or other people and then head over to Intelius to pay for additional services.

With help from Intelius, you can search for other phones a person might have or conduct a background check. You can also use Intelius to search public or property records.

The company charges different prices depending on what you want. A more in-depth people search, which includes information about their social networks and education, will set you back 95 cents. A public records report, including marriage and divorce records, costs $1.95, and a complete background check — with criminal records, judgements and lawsuits — costs $39.95.

How do I remove my search information?

This is where things get a little fuzzy.

ZabaSearch has a simple opt-out form that you can access here to remove yourself from the service's database. You'll need to input your email address and other identifiable information and then request to have your data removed. According to ZabaSearch, it'll take seven days for your information to be removed from the database.

(Image credit: ZabaSearch)

That said, ZabaSearch continues to collect information. And as nice as it might be to have your details removed, it's important to remember that the site is simply aggregating data from around the web. So, while your data might disappear from ZabaSearch, it'll remain online.