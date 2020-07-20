How to download Netflix

Netflix has become a popular way to binge-watch original shows and movies, and we can understand why. After all, we consider it one of the best streaming services that you subscribe to, thanks to its excellent selection and optimized interface. It also helps that Netflix is available on multiple platforms, whether it's desktop-based browsers or set-top boxes that let you watch on your TV.

But to properly enjoy Netflix, you've got to make sure that you've downloaded the appropriate app for the device you want to access the service from. And given Netflix's support for multiple platforms and operating systems, finding the right version of the Netflix app isn't always easy as it should be

To help you get to binging on Netflix, here's a rundown of where to find the various Netflix apps, along with information about Netflix subscriptions.

Where to download Netflix

Neftlix supports the following platforms and devices: Android, iOS, web browers, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Nvidia Shield, Roku, Smart TVs, PS4, Xbox and other set top boxes. In some cases, the Netflix app will come pre-installed on your device, but in case it doesn't, here's where you can find the app; in all cases, you can download Netflix for free.

To watch Netflix on Windows or macOS, use your web browser of choice to visit Netflix.com. For streaming devices like the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Nvidia Shield, visit the app store for those devices if Netflix isn't already installed. Netflix usually comes preinstalled on the best smart TVs from LG, Amazon, Samsung and others.

Netflix subscriptions

Of course, to use the Netflix app on any mobile device or streaming box, you'll need to be a Netflix subscriber. Netflix's Basic plan starts at $8.99 per month and lets you stream TV shows and movies to just one device at a time in standard definition.

The $12.99-per-month Standard subscription lets you stream to two devices simultaneously and supports HD streaming. A Premier plan increases the number of simultaneous streams to four and adds support for Ultra HD streaming where available; it costs $15.99 per month.

What to watch on Netflix

Not sure what to stream with your Netflix account? Check out our guide to what's new on Netflix along with our listings of Netflix hidden gems for the latest on the best TV shows and movies available to this streaming service.