How to download Command & Conquer: Red Alert

Command & Conquer: Red Alert is a 2.5D real-time strategy game that first debuted on iOS in 2009. It features two playable factions, the Soviets and the Allies, as they battle for control over Europe. It's the prequel to the original Command & Conquer, which first debuted on PC in 1995. Players choose which faction they'd like to play as and harvest resources, use them to construct military bases and other structures, and upgrade their units before taking the battle to their opponents throughout a series of challenging missions.

Both factions have unique buildings, units, and tech trees to upgrade as the game carries on. There's also a bit of a wacky time travel story that you can follow that finds the Soviets acquiring time travel tech. If you're into testing your mettle against other players, you can take to the skirmish mode instead of the main story and battle your way across 12 different playable maps.

Looking to play Command & Conquer: Red Alert? You’ll have to play it on PC, as it’s unavailable in app form any longer. Luckily, it’s easy to grab a copy online and get started playing right away.

Where to download Command & Conquer: Red Alert

Head to Electronic Arts for a copy of Command & Conquer: Red Alert. Be warned that you won't find a mobile version there — the game is no longer available to download on either iOS or Android devices, and it's been removed from both respective app stores.

Command & Conquer: Red Alert: EA Origin Store

If you’d prefer physical media, you can purchase a copy of the game via eBay, as it’s still available there in droves. It’s relatively inexpensive to take home as well if you find it in discount gaming stores that still sell retro titles.

What happened to Command & Conquer for iPhone and Android?

Unfortunately, Electronic Arts removed Command & Conquer: Red Alert from the iOS App Store in 2015. It was never replaced, and it never received any updates to make it compatible with the newest iOS version at the time. If the mobile version had remained available, it likely wouldn’t have run correctly and would have had issues performing as it should, which would have resulted in a lot of refunds and complaints. Of course, given how loved this series is, it would have made sense for EA to go ahead and update it as well.

Right now, the only way to play the game beyond purchasing a physical copy is to purchase it online via Origin as part of the Command & Conquer Remastered collection. It's unclear whether the game will ever return to mobile devices, but it would certainly make a great addition to anyone's mobile gaming collection. At least it's still available on PC and as a physical release if you're interested in playing.