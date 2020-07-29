How to download Adobe After Effects

When you’re looking to add something special to videos, the first place to turn to is Adobe and its well-regarded After Effects software. Adobe After Effects allows you to add professional-looking special effects to your videos. If you also use Adobe Premiere to edit your videos, After Effects is the perfect addition.

Adobe After Effects’ video editing tools are considered a standard in the video industry. Whether for broadcasting or film, or simply for online use, its special effect suite takes any idea you have and makes it move. Create cinematic movie titles, intros, and transitions on your Mac or PC.

This industry-standard animation and creative compositing app lets you design professional motion graphics and visual effects for film, TV, and the web. Adobe After Effects CC for Windows and Mac is part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud, which grants you access to share all your creative assets including Motion Graphics templates and Adobe Stock videos across your desktop and mobile devices. Adobe After Effects offers powerful features that make video post-processing easier and gives users more creative freedom.

Here’s where you can download Adobe After Effects CC for Windows and Mac, along with what you can do with the motion effects software once you’ve installed it.

Where to Download Adobe After Effects CC

Adobe After Effects works on both macOS and Windows, and with Adobe After Effects, you can install Creative Cloud Connection to access the rest of Adobe services. The best place to turn to when you want to download Adobe After Effects CC is Adobe’s website, where you can start a trial of the software.

Download After Effects CC for Windows and macOS: Adobe

After a 7-day free trial, you’ll have to pay for After Effects CC. The software costs $20.99 a month if you just want After Effects; should you need access to Adobe’s complete Creative Cloud suite, you’ll pay $52.99 a month.

The free trial of Adobe After Effects CC is only available on your desktop, though Adobe does offer a collection of free mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

What you can do with Adobe After Effects

Once you’ve got After Effects installed on your PC or Mac, you have to launch the Creative Cloud tool. From there, you log in to your Adobe account and click the Download/Install/Update button to retrieve the latest version of Adobe After Effects.

Remember that Adobe has now upgraded After Effects to the Creative Cloud (CC) suite, which is based on a subscription rather than a licensed purchase. This seamlessly integrates with the rest of Adobe’s products and you can add unique touches to your effects in other Adobe suites, such as Illustrator and Photoshop.

With Adobe After Effects, you can produce stunning special effects for your videos and offer a general suite of tools giving you creative freedom when it comes to video editing. It may take a while for you to learn how each tool works, but the time you spent mastering this is definitely worth it.