There are numerous reasons why you may need to change your Apple ID email address. Perhaps, you've simply changed your email provider and want to use your new address with your Apple ID. Or maybe you're changing due to security concerns with the email address you currently use.

Whatever the reason, it's easy to make a change. Just like resetting your Apple ID password , it only requires following a small number of steps and it shouldn't take you more than five minutes. You will, however, need to ensure that key services such as iCloud also work with your new Apple ID, so we'll take a look at that too.

How to change your Apple ID email address

Go to the Apple ID page Enter your current Apple ID email address Enter a six-digit PIN when prompted Click the Apple ID box. Enter the email address you want to use Enter the verification code

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. If you want to change your Apple ID email address, go to appleid.apple.com (opens in new tab) in your web browser and click Sign In.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Enter the current email address and password for your Apple ID account, then click or tap the arrow button.

(Image credit: Future)

3. You may be alerted to the fact your Apple ID is being used to sign into a device. Click or tap Allow and Apple's two-factor authentication will push a six-digit PIN to your trusted device. Simply enter the PIN on your browser when prompted.

(Image credit: Future)

4. You can now manage your Apple ID account. To change the email address, click or tap the Apple ID box.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Enter the email address you want to use as your Apple ID.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Confirm your Apple ID password. This will still be the one you entered earlier.

(Image credit: Future)

7. A verification code will be sent to the new email address you have just entered. Go to your email account's inbox, find the email and get the code. Go back to the Apple webpage asking for the code and enter the code when prompted. Then click or tap Continue.

(Image credit: Future)

And that's how to change your Apple ID email address. There are a few steps you should take straight away, though, to ensure your new details are correct on your Apple devices. Read on to find out more.

You should now use your new Apple ID email address to sign into iCloud on your Mac.

1. Click the Apple Menu, select System Preferences and choose Apple ID.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Click Sign Out and then click Keep a Copy. That way you can be sure that your data remains on your Mac.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Enter your Apple ID password and you will be signed out of iCloud on your Mac. It may take a few minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

4. When prompted, enter your new Apple ID email address and password. Enter the password you use to unlock your Mac, when asked. Click Next and you'll now be signed in again.

(Image credit: Future)

You should now use your new Apple ID email address to sign into iCloud on your iPhone and iPad. These steps will work for both.

1. Go to Settings and tap your name at the top of the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap Sign Out.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Enter your Apple ID password when prompted. Then click Sign In and enter your new Apple ID email address and the password.

(Image credit: Future)