Samsung Cloud storage shutdown: Everything you need to know

Samsung Cloud is a mobile cloud storage service available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. It’s used to automatically back up, sync, and restore your photos, data, and settings. However, Samsung has announced that most of the features of Samsung Cloud are to be retired, so you’ll need to replace it with an alternative cloud storage solution.

If you need a replacement mobile cloud storage for your Samsung Galaxy, we’ve put together a list of the best cloud storage providers available. Below are the most important things to know about the changes to Samsung Cloud storage.

Samsung Cloud Gallery Sync and Drive services are being terminated (Image credit: Samsung)

1. Gallery Sync and Drive storage for My Files are being removed

Most of Samsung Cloud’s features are being removed. Gallery Sync and Drive storage for My Files will be retired. This means your images and files will no longer sync with the cloud and they’ll be deleted. Premium storage subscriptions will be canceled.

A few features of Samsung Cloud will remain, such as the syncing of Notes, Calendars, and Contacts.

2. When are the changes happening?

The changes to the service are being rolled out in two batches. For customers in Group 1, the services will stop working on April 1, 2021, and data will be deleted on June 30, 2021. For customers in Group 2, the services will stop working on June 1, 2021, and data will be deleted on August 31, 2021.

You can see a list of countries in each group on the Samsung Cloud website. The US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Vietnam are in the first group.

3. Can I migrate my data?

Samsung suggests using Microsoft OneDrive as a replacement for the features being stripped from Samsung Cloud. A migration feature started rolling out to Group 1 customers on October 5, 2020, and it will become available to Group 2 customers on December 1, 2020. It will take up to 30 days to roll out this feature to all customers.

If you select this option, your Samsung Cloud data will be transferred to Microsoft OneDrive and your data deleted from Samsung Cloud immediately.

You can migrate your data to Microsoft OneDrive from within the Samsung Cloud app (Image credit: Samsung)

4. Can I download my data?

An alternative option is to download your data to your personal storage. From within Samsung Cloud, choose Download my data. In Gallery, choose Download content from cloud from within the Settings menu.

If you choose this option, your Samsung Cloud data will be deleted from the Samsung Cloud 90 days after you download your data. Regardless of whether you’ve downloaded or migrated your data, it will be removed from the Samsung Cloud on June 30, 2021 (Group 1), or August 31, 2021 (Group 2).

You can download your data from Samsung Cloud as an alternative to using Microsoft OneDrive (Image credit: Microsoft)

Summary

Samsung Cloud storage is a cloud storage solution for Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets, but most of the software’s features are being retired in 2021. In particular, Samsung Cloud will no longer sync your photos in Gallery or files in Drive. You can migrate your stored content to Microsoft OneDrive by using the built-in transfer tool, or you can download the content to your device to switch to the cloud storage of your choosing.