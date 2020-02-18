Castlevania season 3 on Netflix: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Dracula may be dead on Castlevania season 3, but evil still lurks in Wallachia.

Netflix’s anime series, based on the Castlemania video game series, returns for a third season with “more mystery, murder, mayhem, and vampires than ever,” according to the streaming service.

The dark fantasy series follows Trevor, the last surviving member of the Belmonts, a disgraced family of monster hunters. He connects with the mage Sypha and Alucard, the son of Dracula, to save their region from the bloody machinations of the infamous vampire.

Castlevania season 3 takes place after Trevor led Team Belmont in defeating Dracula and preventing his undead army from destroying Wallachia. But there are other villains still in the mix, including Dracula’s loyal servant Isaac and his vampire mistress/general Carmilla.

Here’s everything we know about Castlevania season 3 including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

Castlevania season 3 will be released in its entirety Thursday, March 5 on Netflix. The streaming service announced the date with a reveal of the official Castlevania season 3 poster:

Is there a Castlevania season 3 trailer?

Yes, Netflix released the Castlevania season 3 trailer on Feb. 14. Watch it below:

Castlevania season 3 episodes: How many are there?

Castlevania season 3 will have 10 episodes. Netflix has not announced the episode titles yet.

Castlevania season 3 cast: Who’s in it?

The following cast members are expected to return to voice their characters in Castlevania season 3:

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont

James Callis as Alucard

Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades

Adetokumboh M'Cormack as Isaac

Jaime Murray as Carmilla

Theo James as Hector

Graham McTavish is also likely to return as Vlad Dracula Tepes. Even though Team Belmont killed Dracula in the season 2 finale, the trailer ominously warns, “Evil never stays buried.” Dracula could come back from the dead; he is, after all, a vampire!

As for new cast members, the Castlevania season 3 poster hints at the introduction of two characters: a woman with long brown hair standing over Hector (who is also depicted in the show’s official Twitter profile banner) and a man that fans are positing could be Grant Danasty. Netflix has not revealed the identities of these characters or the cast members who will voice them.

Castlevania season 3 plot: What to expect

Castlevania season 3 follows the events of the second season finale, which saw Team Belmont (Trevor, Alucard and Sypha) finally defeating Dracula. But they haven’t completely conquered his evil forces, since his mistress/general Carmilla is eager to take Dracula’s place and command her own dark army. She seems even more sadistic and bloodthirsty than Dracula and will be a tough foe for Team Belmont.

Also still roaming around is Isaac, the devil forgemaster loyal to Dracula. Isaac has also been amassing a legion of the undead. And he seems ready to unleash them on his own kind, since he proclaims in the trailer, "The human race is poisonous and corrupt and should be wiped off the world."

Castlevania season 3 will begin with Team Belmont splitting up to embark on separate journeys. Trevor and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, while Alucard remains at Castle Dracula and mentors a pair of admirers.

And of course, what is dead may never die: Dracula could rise from the undead. So far, Castlevania has been based on the general plot of the 1990 game Castlevania III; Dracula’s Curse. That game also ends with Dracula’s death, so the show is now breaking new ground. But in the greater Castlevania-verse, Dracula comes back several times.

The 2005 game Castlevania: Curse of Darkness may provide some clues about season 3. Set three years after Dracula’s death, the story follows Hector, who has given up his powers to live with humans. Then, Isaac murders Hector’s wife and reignites their feud, which leads to Dracula’s resurrection.