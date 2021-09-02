Xbox Series X restock sold out at Microsoft — where to find inventory next

Update: The Microsoft Store is now sold out of the Series X. However, you can still purchase the Series S via the link below. Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock coverage for news on the latest console drops.

The first restock of the month is here. The Microsoft Store currently has Xbox Series X restock. The retailer has the Xbox Series X in stock for $499.99 via this link and the Xbox Series S for $299 via this link.

We've noticed inventory has been coming in and out since about 6 p.m. ET. If you click the link and it's out of stock, wait a few minutes and refresh the page. Or try opening the link via an incognito web browser.

Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Microsoft Store (in stock)

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). If you see it sold out, try opening the link via an incognito Web browser.