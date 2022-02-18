Wow! WB_Black SN850 slashed $200 at Amazon

The best PS5 games are only getting bigger. In fact, newly released exclusive Horizon Forbidden West demands a whopping 100GB of storage space. The console's stock 825GB drive is starting to look seriously small, but thankfully adding an additional SSD is an extremely simple process.

So, it's a good timing that right now you can score a WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD for $349 at Amazon. That's a massive $200 off its usual price of $549. While it's certainly not a cheap PS5 accessory, with this SSD installed in your console you'll never have to worry about hard drive space again.

WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot. This 2TB model sports an included heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $200 off at Amazon.

WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was £500 now £264 @ Amazon

Gamers in the U.K. can score an even better deal on the WD_Black SN850 SSD as the 1TB model with a heatsink has dropped a massive £236. This drive works right out of the box and just needs installed in your PS5's storage expansion slot.

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony’s required benchmarks and has been confirmed as PS5 compatible by Western Digital. We’ve also tested the drive in a PS5 ourselves and can report that it works extremely flawlessly. In fact, when running games off the SN850 SSD we actually experienced quicker loading times compared to playing them from the console's stick drive.

Sony advises that any SSD added to the storage expansion slot should have a heatsink attached in order to prevent the console from running dangerously hot. The good news is this SN850 SSD comes with a pre-installed heatsink, saving you the hassle of having to buy a third-party one and attach it yourself

One of the best things about upgrading your PS5 internal storage is that adding a new SSD doesn’t replace the console’s stock drive either. Instead, you get the extra storage space in addition to the 825GB that comes as standard with the PS5. The installation process is also a breeze, and takes just a matter of minutes.

We've seen a few deals on the PS5 SSDs over the past few months, but this is definitely one of the biggest discounts to date. If you can't stand deleting and re-downloading games, and like to play several at once, then make sure to grab this PS5 SSD deal while you still can.