Wow! Surface Go is just $299 for Cyber Monday

The Surface Go has all the hallmarks of the Surface range but at an entry level price that makes it perfect for light work or personal use. And that’s why it’s worth taking notice of Microsoft discounting the Surface Go by $100, taking the starting price to just $299.
A great Cyber Monday deal, the Surface Go comes with a colorful 10-inch touch display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. And it's all wrapped up in a very light 1.15-pound package.
Microsoft Surface Go: was $399 now $299 @ Microsoft
The Surface Go combines a small tablet and laptop together into one 2-in-1 device that you can carry around as a highly versatile convertible for work and play. This Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off.View Deal
The Surface Go is a small but handsome 10-inch tablet with a bright screen, impressive processing speed for a low-spec device and benefits from Microsoft features like Hello unlocking. There’s also reasonably good audio for a device of this size.
You’ll get a lot more out of the Surface Go if you buy the compatible Type Cover and Surface Pen peripherals, but these are sold seperately at $130 for the type cover and $77 for the stylus. The quality of these accessories and the functions they bring are very good, so we leave that decision up to you.
If you want to find other great deals to buy this Cyber Monday, we have a regularly updated Cyber Monday laptop deals and our main Cyber Monday deals page which has the best tech sales from around the web.
Cyber Monday: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: Countdown to Cyber Monday deals
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Monday now
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: Up 67% off travel deals
- HP: Up to 63% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook: 45% off sitewide via "BF19"
- MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Verizon FiOS: Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles