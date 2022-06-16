Wow! Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just crashed to $179

If you’re looking for one of the best smartwatches for an Android phone, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It's our number one pick for a whole range of reasons, and right now you can score one with a very attractive discount.

For a limited time, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/LTE) on sale for $179 at Woot (opens in new tab). That’s $120 off its usual retail price of $299, and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for this premium LTE configuration. Even with Prime Day deals on the horizon, we don’t expect to see a stronger discount on our favorite Android smartwatch anytime soon.

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/LTE): was $299 now $179 @ Woot

Amazon-owned Woot has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) on sale for just $179. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a useful body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. We rank this as Samsung's best smartwatch effort to date. Plus, this deal is on the LTE version which can receive calls and messages without being connected to a phone (requires activation through your carrier).

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was £249 now £199 @ Amazon UK

In the UK? You can get the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi) for £199 on Amazon. This wearable is our pick for the best smartwatch you can buy for Android phones and offers a plethora of excellent fitness tracking features alongside Samsung's new Watch OS.

I was a smartwatch skeptic that couldn’t see the appeal over a regular timepiece, that was until I tried the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 over last year’s holiday break. I was pleasantly surprised by its range of useful features, as well as its fitness tracking capabilities. I particularly enjoyed using Samsung Pay, which lets you pay for products with just a flick of your wrist.

Don’t just take my word for it either, in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, our Fitness Editor said: “The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s sharp design, smart software and standout health sensor make for a promising upgrade” and was particularly impressed with its excellent new Wear OS software.

Fitness enthusiasts will seriously love this wearable. It has built-in workout tracking that can automatically recognize six types of activity, including running coaching tech that'll assess your oxygen levels during your run. The Galaxy Watch 4 also sports a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor. It’s also the first smartwatch to feature body composition analysis technology.

If we have one gripe, it’s less than stellar battery life. Samsung claims the watch lasts for 40 hours on a single charge, but our testing returned quite disappointing results. We found that we had to charge our Galaxy Watch 4 every night to keep it juiced up. But if you get into the habit of charging alongside your phone, then this issue shouldn’t be a deal-breaker.

Got an iPhone instead? We also have a roundup of the best Apple Watch deals which is updated regularly with the biggest savings currently available.