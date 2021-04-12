Walmart slices $100 off killer Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones

When it comes to noise-cancelling headphones, Sony offers some of the best cans on the market. We’re always on the hunt for money off Sony headphones, and we’ve got a real scorcher of a deal here.
Right now you can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones for $234 at Walmart. That’s $115 off the usual price of $349, which makes this one of the best headphone deals we’ve seen so far this year.
Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $234 @ Walmart
This killer headphone deal knocks $115 off the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling cans. These headphones have previously topped our roundup of the best headphones on the market, which is to say they are an excellent buy.
Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £235 @ Amazon
UK folk can also save on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones thanks to this Amazon deal which knocks £95 off a pair. With excellent ANC and 30 hours of battery life, these might not be the flagship anymore but they justify the cost without question.
While the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones were superseded by the WH-1000XM4 last year, they still more than hold their own in the world of wireless headphones. In fact, we rate the WH-1000XM range so highly that it’s dominated our best headphones ranking for quite a while now.
In our Sony WH-1000XXM3 review we not only awarded the headphone an editor’s choice but praised them for offering stellar noise cancellation, excellent battery life, and class-leading sound. Plus we loved using the innovative touch controls to quickly skip to a new song or increase the volume.
With 30-hour of battery life from a full charge you can use these headphones all day, and still have plenty of juice leftover. Plus the excellent noise-cancelling is perfect for lengthy commuting. They might not be the flagship model anymore, but these are still some of the best headphones you can currently buy.
If these premium ANC headphones are a little bit outside of your price range then we do have a rundown of the best cheap headphones, which can accommodate even modest budgets. However, if you’ve got the money and are in the market for some headphones then don’t overlook this deal.