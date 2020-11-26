Hurry! Fitbit Black Friday deal just dropped Versa 2 smartwatch to $129

Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches make great holiday gifts and now they're more affordable than ever in two of the best Fitbit Black Friday deals yet.
Walmart has knocked down the price of the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch to just $129, which is $50 off its usual price. And you grab the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker for $69, a savings of $30.
Fitbit Black Friday deals at Walmart
Fitbit Versa 2: was $179 now $129 @ Walmart
The Versa 2 is one of our favorite smartwatches and a good option for those who want an affordable fitness-focused wearable with a large display. Aside from the usual heart, step, and sleep tracking, it also monitors blood oxygen, works with Alexa, has NFC payments and more.View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 @ Walmart
Save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire 2, the company's newest fitness band. Ideal for counting your steps and monitoring your heart rate 24/7, the Inspire 2 is an easy-to-use activity tracker as it gets. View Deal
Fitbits rank at the top of our list of best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Inspire 2 features a slim, elegant design with a monochrome display. Fitbit boasts that the Inspire 2 has a battery life of 10 days, the longest across its entire product line. While the Inspire 2 doesn't have built-in GPS, it comes with plenty of tools, including Active Zone Minutes, which pushes you to hit goals in specific heart rate zones.
The Fitbit Versa 2 is Fitbit's second-generation smartwatch. In our Fitbit Versa 2 review, we liked the watch's circular design, colorful display and long battery life. The Versa 2 is pretty good at tracking your steps and sleep, but unlike the newer Versa 3, doesn't have GPS built in.
Be sure to check out our guide to Black Friday smartwatch deals, including Apple Watch Black Friday deals and Garmin Black Friday deals.
For more savings, see all the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals across all your favorite categories.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)