Walmart Black Friday Air Fryer deal — this toaster oven combo is now just $49

Kitchen gadgets deserve some love this Black Friday, and Walmart has this super functional air fryer on sale, making it one of the best Black Friday deals around.

Walmart has the Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven on sale for $49. That's a solid $40 savings off the regular retail price. Note that this deal is reserved for for Walmart Plus members first, then it'll open up to everyone at 7 p.m. ET.

The Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer and Toaster Oven is a versatile small kitchen appliance than can get a lot done. It's Fry Force 360° tech can help cook food quickly with little oil. It's big enough to fit a 12" pizza or six slices of bread.

