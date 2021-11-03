This robot vacuum just dropped to $99 in Walmart Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals give you a great opportunity to save on robot vacuums, but you don't necessarily have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving. Case in point: This Eufy Robovac 25C, which is marked down to just $99 on Walmart starting today.

If you're a Walmart Plus member, you can take advantage of the deal starting at 3 p.m. ET; otherwise, you'll have to wait until 7 pm ET. Here's how to sign up for Walmart Plus. Be sure to check out all our other Walmart Black Friday deals, too.

Image Eufy Robovac 25C: was $149, now $99 @ Walmart

This robot vacuum delivers 1500Pa of suction power, has a three-brush system to sweep up debris, and a 0.6-liter dustbin. At 2.85 inches high, it's also very slim, and should be able to fit under a lot of your furniture. View Deal

While the Robovac 25C doesn't have mapping capabilities like some of its more expensive cousins, it can be controlled from your smartphone and linked to other Eufy smart home devices. You can also connect it to Alexa and Google Assistant, and use those smart assistants to tell the 25C to start cleaning.

The Eufy Robovac 25C is one of the company's least expensive robot vacuums (though not by much; the Robovac G30 is around $300) so it's not as powerful a cleaner. It also lacks mapping capabilities, so you can't direct it to individual rooms; just turn it on and let it do its thing as it bounces around your floors.

However, it's just as slim and is more powerful than the Robovac 11S, which was one of our favorite budget robot vacuums for its low profile and fairly good cleaning scores. And, at $99, it's not a bad option to consider at this price.