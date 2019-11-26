This Polk Audio soundbar with Alexa is $100 off for Black Friday

A soundbar is a great way to instantly transform your home viewing experience, and Black Friday is a convenient time to snap one up on the cheap. And right now, you can save $100 on this Polk Audio Command soundbar with Alexa built in at Amazon.

The Command is a full-size soundbar with a powerful subwoofer that looks great and sounds even better. It's a cinch to have up and running in minutes. And because the soundbar supports Amazon's virtual assistant, all you need to do is say "Alexa," and the entire system transforms into a room-filling smart speaker.

Polk Audio Command soundbar with Alexa: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

This Alexa-enabled soundbar combines solid sound with easy access to Amazon's assistant. In fact, the top of the soundbar has controls that are identical to those on an Echo Dot, making it an ideal solution for those who have invested in Alexa in their home.View Deal

That makes the Command a perfect fit for a home with a lot of smart products. And in terms of performance, Polk's offering is very respectable for the price, as we noted in our Command soundbar review. It doesn't quite match the surround capabilities of the smaller Sonos Beam, for example, though it's more than adequate, especially for someone who has been content with TV speakers until now. For $199, you can't beat it.

With Black Friday week truly upon us now, and Cyber Monday right around the corner, you can expect many more home audio deals over the coming days. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the latest.