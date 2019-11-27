This PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal is a must-have for PS4 owners

If you're a keen PlayStation 4 player, or are thinking about buying one this Black Friday, then you should consider grabbing this 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for $44.99, available from Amazon. That's $15 off and the second-best price we've seen for a 1-year membership.

This digital code lets you access PlayStation’s full range of perks for a year, and can be continued afterwards if you wish for unbroken use. It will renew automatically for the full price in a year’s time though, so make sure you cancel if you don’t want that to happen.

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership: was $59 now $44 @Amazon

Get a whole year of PlayStation benefits, including online multiplayer, free games, cloud storage and more.View Deal

As a PlayStation Plus member, the main benefit you get is being able to play multiplayer games online. If you don’t pay for PlayStation Plus, you’ll be confined to single-player only.

You also get two free games a month as a member, helping you grow your collection and catch up on titles you may have missed. And if you still want more to play, you have access to exclusive discounts.

Additionally, you get 100GB of cloud storage for game saves, great if you run out of space on your internal hard drive or want to swap between two PS4s.

