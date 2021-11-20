This massive 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $500 off in Black Friday TV deal

Now is a great time to shop for Black Friday TV deals, as many manufacturers are slashing prices across the board.

Case in point: If you're looking for a massive 75-inch TV, but don't want to spend a fortune, the Sony X90J is currently $1,598 on Amazon, marked down from its regular price of $2,099 — a discount of $500. It's a quality Amazon Black Friday deal for those who want a new set for less than two grand.

The X90J is a 75-inch 4K LED TV with full-array backlighting, a 120Hz refresh rate, Google TV built in, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay. It's $500 off now for a great big-screen Black Friday TV deal.

The Sony Bravia X90J is a more traditional LED TV, one of the reasons it's less expensive than OLED and QLED sets. Still, this TV should deliver excellent video, thanks to its full-array backlighting with local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG.

Gamers will like that it has a 120Hz refresh rate as well as two HDMI 2.1 ports, great if you have either a PS5 and an Xbox Series X — if you should be so lucky.

Other features include Google TV with Chromecast built-in, which is one of the best streaming platforms around. Plus, it supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and AirPlay, so it should be a cinch to stream content from your phone to your TV. Add to that above-average audio, and you've got yourself a great midrange TV, especially at this Black Friday price.

