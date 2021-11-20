This is the iPad Black Friday deal I'm waiting for

I'm the one tracking this year's Black Friday iPad deals, and it's been even tougher than ever to find great discounts. But I'm holding out hope for a specific price for one of Apple's models, one that I loved when I reviewed it earlier this year.

It's the super-elusive iPad mini 6, a device that has only gone as low as $459 ($39 off) this past September at Amazon, right before it came out. Little did we know back then that this would be the deal to buy at, as we've seen few discounts since. This past Thursday at B+H Photo, it hit $469 (where it was at Walmart earlier in the week), and I waited because I knew we've seen it at a better price.

So, to help you find it too (yes, I'm open to some friendly competition), I've got the links for the iPad mini 6 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and B&H Photo, because those are the vendors where I most expect to see this sale happen. I give you those links so you can keep clicking to check, as I will in the next days. Not just because I update our guide to iPad deals, but because I want this amazing little iPad for myself.

Finding an iPad Black Friday deal is something of a new phenomenon over the last few years, as Apple products were long seen as sale-resistant. Much like Nintendo games, prices rarely dropped. But now we are seeing that change, for whatever reason. And now I can't stop thinking of the iPad mini 6, one of my favorite gadgets I reviewed this year.

Small enough to be the perfect sidekick to my desk monitors, where I can check my personal email accounts, calendar and messages (don't put that stuff on your work computers, folks), and big enough to be notably larger than my iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPad mini 6 is that "just right" size tablet that completes most of my workflows. It's small enough to use in just one hand, and that makes it perfect.

Oh, and yes, there is a $100 (after 30 monthly payments) sale on a cellular-capable configuration at Verizon. But that's still $550 ($50 more more than the non-sale version of the iPad mini 6, and I don't need cellular service on an iPad.

Apple iPad Mini 6: currently $499 @ Amazon

The pint-sized iPad mini 6 should not be overlooked, just because it’s the teeniest iPad. Its screen is still great for watching TV and movies, and it’s faster than the regular old iPad, too.

8.3" iPad mini 2021 Wi-Fi/Cellular: was $21.66/month, now $18.33/month at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering a Wi-Fi + cellular iPad mini for just $18.33 per month on a 30-month plan, which works out at $549 in total. That may look small, but it adds up to an overall savings of $100 over the standard price of $649 (a $35 activation fee, though, is tacked on). If you get an error from Verizon trying to load the page, try again, their site is being weird.

And while I'd always wanted an iPad that has its own Magic Keyboard, I don't really need that now that I've ordered a 14-inch MacBook Pro (oh, and please check out my full-length MacBook Pro (14-inch) review to see why I plunked so much money down on it). Now that the 8.3-inch iPad mini 6 exists, it's the most exciting iPad in the lineup for me, existing in that sweet spot between a phone and a laptop.

Need more reasons for why I love the iPad mini 6, and why you should too? Here's a list: 10 hours and 56 minutes of battery life on the Tom's Guide battery test (constant web browsing at 150 nits), a surprising amount of sound for such a small tablet, the super-fast A15 Bionic system-on-chip, a gorgeous and super-sharp 8.3-inch display that gets as bright as 520 nits and that super-neat Center Stage tech for video calls on top.

So, keep your eyes out for the iPad mini 6. We should see a better sale soon, and it's a damn good tablet that I might even buy if it just goes back to $459.