This epic Samsung 49-inch curved gaming monitor is now $400 off for Black Friday

Black Friday deals season is a great time for gamers to pick up some of the best accessories for less, and while that includes mice, keyboards, and headsets, there are also discounts to be found on gaming monitors too.

If you want a simply massive display, check out this deal for the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor, which is now $999 on Amazon, down from its regular price of $1,399. To be sure, it's one of the best Black Friday monitor deals for those who want a curved monitor for less.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

This curved QLED gaming monitor has a dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440), 240Hz refresh rate, and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro.

In our Samsung Odyssey G9 review, we called this gaming monitor "ridiculous in the best possible way."

This expansive 49-inch QLED display has a dual QHD resolution — 5120 x 1440 — and a crazy aspect ration of 32:9. Gamers will appreciate its 240Hz refresh rate as well as its 1ms response time.

Other features include support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Pro, and it also has support for HDR. Ports include HDMI, two DisplayPort, and USB. There's even a pop-out hook for your headset.

The Odyssey G9 has a 1000R radius, which is said to be the same as the curvature of the human eye, so that every point on the monitor is equidistant from your face. On our lab tests, the Odyssey G9 did very well, meeting or exceeding most other monitors in its class — of which there are few.

If you're looking for the ultimate gaming monitor on sale for Black Friday, this is it. Be sure to check out other Black Friday Amazon deals for discounts on other gaming peripherals.