The awesome Galaxy Note 10 Plus is $300 off right now on Best Buy

If you’ve been waiting for big savings on a big-screen phone this Black Friday season, this is a Best Buy deal you can't pass up.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is $300 off at Best Buy right now. It’s an unlocked handset available in Aura Black, Aura Blue, Aura Glow (silver) or Aura White colors, and with either 256GB ($799) or 512GB ($899) of storage. More importantly, this is the best price we've seen for the Note 10, so if you can’t wait a moment longer for the phablet of your dreams, you need to look at this deal.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus (256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @Best Buy

The Note 10 Plus boats plenty of great features, such as the signature S Pen with new air gestures, class-leading CPU and RAM, lengthy battery life, fast charging and a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display.View Deal

Keep in mind that to get the $300 discount, you’ll have to activate the phone with either Verizon, AT&T or Sprint at the checkout, otherwise you’ll only get $200 off. It’s a little less convenient than getting a fully unlocked handset, but at least you get the choice of three poviders.

In our Note 10 Plus review , we particularly liked the display. It’s a Quad HD+ 6.8 panel, which is made to look all the more enormous by the tiny punch-hole camera in the top centre of the phone, letting you enjoy this huge screen to its full potential. There’s also the stylus, a Galaxy Note-series staple, which you can use to write, draw and also take pictures and zoom in with the new Air Action gestures.

Plus, you’ve got 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon 855 CPU to power you through any task you throw at the phone, a sub-display fingerprint sensor for security, and a giant 4,300 mAh battery with 25W or 45W fast charging, which will keep you powered up all day and be ready to go again after a few minutes plugged in.

While not best in class, the cameras - a triple array on the back and a single one on the front, produced good photos in our testing. On balance, the Note 10 Plus is one of the best Android phones of 2019, and at this price it’s time to stop being curious and try it out for yourself.