This crazy $299 PS4 Pro deal is going fast, but you can still get it

If you're in the market for a PlayStation 4 Pro this holiday season, you might want to consider getting your hands on a ridiculous deal over at Best Buy.

Available now, you can pick up a $299 PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle that includes the PlayStation 4 Pro, a DualShock 4 controller, and a copy of the highly reviewed first-person shooter. It's one of the best PS4 Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Interestingly, the deal was available at Walmart, but it's already sold out. But as of this writing, it's still available at Best Buy for $300. That's down from the regular bundle price of $400. If you buy the PlayStation 4 Pro and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare separately, you'll pay $460.

Sony's PS4 Pro is the company's most capable PlayStation 4. It comes with support for 4K gaming and HDR, allowing you to enjoy great ultra HD visuals for games such as God of War and Spider-Man. In our PS4 Pro review, we praised Sony's console for its high visual fidelity for both PS4 games and streaming media.

But Sony's 4K console is also expensive. And with the deal now available on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle, you can get it on the cheap.