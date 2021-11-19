Theragun Black Friday deals have arrived — save big on the best massage guns

Massage guns are always some of the most popular Black Friday deals, and this year, Theragun has started things off earlier than usual with its Black Friday sale. The sale includes the Theragun Pro, the Theragun Elite, and the Theragun Mini, with savings of up to $200 off some of the brand’s most popular massage guns.

Massage guns have become a popular recovery tool over the past few years, and it’s likely you’ve seen someone on social media, or in the gym, using one. While they might look like a cordless drill with a tennis ball on the end, it’s far more technical than that. These handheld massagers are used to reduce muscle soreness and muscle tension through quick pulse of pressure than promote blood flow. The motorized percussion penetrated into deep muscle tissue, helping the muscles relax, and allowing you to give yourself a massage on hard-to-reach areas from home.

Theragun is one of the most popular massage gun brands on the market, and it has developed a brilliant app that can be used alongside its Bluetooth-enabled products. Not sure which to pick? Read our face-off between two of Theragun’s most popular models here — Theragun Elite vs. Theragun Mini: which massage gun should you buy this Black Friday .

The best massage gun deals in the Theragun sale:

The Theragun Black Friday sale started on November 19. Amazon has cut the price of the most popular guns, so if you have Amazon Prime and want to get your massage gun before the holidays, here's the best deals to shop right now:

Theragun Mini: was $199.99, now $174 @ Amazon Theragun Mini: was $199.99, now $174 @ Amazon

The Theragun Mini is a wonderfully-portable massage gun, which is handy if you're travelling to and from the gym, or to a race abroad. Shaped like a thick and oversized guitar pick, the Mini fits comfortably into your palm and allows you to apply adequate pressure to the muscle groups you’re targeting. It comes with one attachment and has a battery life of 150-minutes. It also has $25 off in the Black Friday sale.

Theragun Prime: was $299.99, now $249.99 @ Amazon Theragun Prime: was $299.99, now $249.99 @ Amazon

The Prime is a simplified version of the Theragun Elite. It comes with four attachments rather than the Elite's five, but still has the same five different speeds and 120-minute battery life. Unlike the Elite, the Prime does not have a screen, instead, it has LED Speed Indicators. You can currently save $50 on the Theragun Prime in the Black Friday sale.

Theragun Elite: was $399.99, now $299.99 @ Amazon Theragun Elite: was $399.99, now $299.99 @ Amazon

The Theragun Elite is a Porsche among massage guns. It has five different attachments to help you work into different parts of the body, and the handle can be held in a number of different ways to help you access different areas. There's a small OLED screen, five different speed settings, and the gun has a battery life of 120 minutes. You can currently save $100 on the Theragun Elite in the early Black Friday sale.

Theragun Pro: was $599, now $399 @ Amazon Theragun Pro: was $599, now $399 @ Amazon

The Theragun Pro is Theragun's top-of-the-line massage gun. It has a professional-grade motor with QuietForce Technology and a range of five different speeds for a personalized massage. The Pro also comes with an additional battery pack, giving it 300 minutes of battery life in total. You can save $200 on this elite-level massage gun this Black Friday.