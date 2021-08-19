The Roku Express 4K Plus is just $29 at Amazon today

If you’re looking for 4K streaming on a budget, the Roku Express 4K Plus is a great start. Not only is it one of the best streaming devices under $40, but it's also on sale.

You can currently grab the Roku Express 4K Plus on Amazon for just $29. That's $10 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this summer. It's also the cheapest price we've seen for this streamer all year.

Roku Express 4K Plus (2021): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Roku Express 4K Plus is a wireless 4K streaming device with sharp resolution and vivid color. It loads fast, and you can use voice control to search for shows or channels. The remote is a good upgrade too — it's network-based, meaning you don’t have to worry about obstructions or having to point it right at the streaming hub to get it to work, like with the Roku Premier.View Deal