The Roku Express 4K Plus is just $29 at Amazon today

If you’re looking for 4K streaming on a budget, the Roku Express 4K Plus is a great start. Not only is it one of the best streaming devices under $40, but it's also on sale.
You can currently grab the Roku Express 4K Plus on Amazon for just $29. That's $10 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this summer. It's also the cheapest price we've seen for this streamer all year.
Roku Express 4K Plus (2021): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
The Roku Express 4K Plus is a wireless 4K streaming device with sharp resolution and vivid color. It loads fast, and you can use voice control to search for shows or channels. The remote is a good upgrade too — it's network-based, meaning you don’t have to worry about obstructions or having to point it right at the streaming hub to get it to work, like with the Roku Premier.View Deal
In our Roku Express 4K Plus review, we thought the device was a good choice for 4K streaming on a budget. It streams in great quality, with vivid color and quick loading times. The only thing we can knock it for is not having Dolby Vision and Atmos Audio, so if that's important to you, you could upgrade to a different streaming device — try the Chromecast with Google TV. Other than that, the Roku Express 4K Plus definitely does what it needs to do.