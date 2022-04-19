Hurry! The iPad is $50 off at Amazon right now

April is turning out to be an excellent month for Apple deals. After last week's epic price drops on the Apple Watch, this week Amazon is focusing on the iPad.

For a limited time, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad (256GB) on sale for $429. That's $50 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this iPad. Alternatively, Amazon also has the 10.2-inch iPad (64GB) on sale for $309. Despite being just $20 off, it's still a rare deal to see in stock and one of the best iPad deals available right now.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $309 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 64GB model on sale for $309, which is the cheapest iPad deal available right now. Walmart offers the same price.

10.2" iPad (256GB/2020): was $479 now $429 @ Amazon

Need more storage? The 256GB model is also on sale for $429, its lowest price ever.

10.2" iPad (256GB/2021): was £459 now £424 @ Amazon

In the UK? The 2021 iPad (256GB/WiFi/Space Grey) is on sale for £424. You can also get the cellular version for £551.

Thinking about grabbing a new tablet? The iPad 2021 is an excellent candidate. It's a competent, dependable tablet that doesn't cost a fortune. This tablet is so popular that it's rarely in stock, let alone on sale. So we recommend taking advantage of this deal quickly before it's gone.

Compared to the previous model, the 2021 iPad is a major upgrade. It's got twice the amount of storage, a powerful new CPU that gives a big boost in performance, and a brilliant new camera.

The front camera of the 2021 iPad has made a huge leap from 1.2MP to 12MP, meaning your selfies and videos will look super crisp. The camera also now has Center Stage support. This feature uses machine learning to track your face and keep you in frame if you move around during video calls.

As well as the new features, the iPad still has a sharp display and a great battery life (lasting around 12 hours in our tests.) All in all, this is one of the Amazon deals around, so don't let it pass you by.