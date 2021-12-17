The best games in the Xbox holiday sale — Halo, Battlefield 2042 and The Witcher

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to save big on killer Xbox games. Microsoft has just unveiled its massive Xbox holiday savings, and some of the best titles for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One have received seriously deep discounts.

If you managed to hunt down an Xbox Series X restock in 2021, don’t miss your opportunity to fill your console’s hard drive with some seriously great games. And don't worry if you’re still playing on Xbox One — all of the options in this sale will also work on your console, and will transfer over to the Xbox Series X if you upgrade later.

Almost 1,000 Xbox games are included in this sale, and it would take you some serious time to comb through each individually. So to help you out, we’ve rounded up the best games in the Xbox holiday sale below. Note: these deals are set to expire on December 31.

The best games in the Xbox holiday sale right now

Xbox games under $10

Skate 3: was $19 now $4 @ Xbox Skate 3: was $19 now $4 @ Xbox

Technically an Xbox 360 game, but Skate 3 is playable on Xbox One/Xbox Series X via Microsoft's impressive backwards compatibility tech. And not only does it work on newer hardware, but the extra power boosts the skateboarding simulator to run at a silky smooth 60 fps.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: was $39 now $7 @ Xbox The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: was $39 now $7 @ Xbox

No Xbox sale is complete without a huge discount on The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. If you're one of the few gamers who hasn't yet played this epic action RPG, you now have no excuse. The Game of the Year Edition, which contains the base game plus two meaty expansions, is also available for just $9.

Lego Harry Potter Collection: was $39 now $7 @ Xbox Lego Harry Potter Collection: was $39 now $7 @ Xbox

This collection bundles together Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7, for a completely magical experience. An ideal co-op game for inexperienced gamers. Enjoy the entire Harry Potter series in Lego form while collecting thousands of plastic studs and unlocking hundreds of playable characters.

Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice: was $29 now $7 @ Xbox Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice: was $29 now $7 @ Xbox

If the gameplay reveal for Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga at The Game Awards wowed you, make sure to play the original game before the launch of the sequel in 2022. This game looks especially stunning on the Xbox Series X in 4K at 60 fps.

Bioshock The Collection: was $49 now $9 @ Xbox Bioshock The Collection: was $49 now $9 @ Xbox

Would you kindly take advantage of this massive saving on Bioshock The Collection. Experience the entire BioShock series to date with updated visuals and performance in this complete package. Fans of narrative-driven games really won't want to miss the one.

Xbox games under $20

Cuphead: was $19 now $13 @ Xbox Cuphead: was $19 now $13 @ Xbox

Don't let Cuphead's 1930s-cartoon-style visuals fool you, this is one tough game. It's also deeply rewarding, challenging you overcome a series of colorful bosses that can kill you with just a couple of hits. If you're up to the task, Cuphead is a game not to be missed.

Dark Souls 3: was $59 now $14 @ Xbox Dark Souls 3: was $59 now $14 @ Xbox

Prepare to die all over again in Dark Souls 3. It may be known primarily for its brutal difficulty, but Dark Souls 3 offers more than just an extreme challenge. With a richly detailed world to explore and a story worth deciphering, Dark Souls 3 is tough but worth sticking with.

Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $14 @ Xbox Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $14 @ Xbox

Watch Dogs Legion allows you to recruit anyone you meet to join your band of resistance fighters. Set in a dystopian version of London that is controlled by a ruthless corporation called Albion, it's your job to free the city and uncover a massive conspiracy.

Resident Evil 2: was $39 now $15 @ Xbox Resident Evil 2: was $39 now $15 @ Xbox

One of the most remarkable remakes in gaming history, Resident Evil 2 fully updates the 1998 survival horror classic for modern audiences. With white-knuckle scares and the iconic Racoon City Police Station being ripe for exploration, this is one horrifically good game.

It Takes Two: was $39 now $19 @ Xbox It Takes Two: was $39 now $19 @ Xbox

It Takes Two is a delightfully charming co-op platformer that requires you to work in harmony with your partner. Centred on an estranged married couple trying to find common ground again, it's one of the most inventive and surprising games of 2021. Plus, it just won Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

Halo The Master Chief Collection: was $39 now $19 @ Xbox Halo The Master Chief Collection: was $39 now $19 @ Xbox

Has the hype around Halo Infinite got you keen to experience Master Chief's full story? Then the Halo Master Chief Collection, bundling together the first four mainline games, plus Halo 3 ODST and Halo Reach, is exactly what you need.

Xbox games under $39

Red Dead Redemption 2: was $59 now $23 @ Xbox Red Dead Redemption 2: was $59 now $23 @ Xbox

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, and now you can see what all the fuss is about for just $23. The game offers a sprawling western epic setting plus a multiplayer component that you could lose whole days to.

Alan Wake Remastered: was $29 now $23 @ Xbox Alan Wake Remastered: was $29 now $23 @ Xbox

2010's Alan Wake has been brought to modern systems in this remastering. Containing the full base game and its two DLC chapters, Alan Wake Remastered is the perfect experience for fans of Stephen King novels or the Twin Peaks TV show.

Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $29 @ Xbox Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $29 @ Xbox

There's no denying that Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a rough state, but after a full year of patches it's finally starting to resemble the game it should have been at launch. The fact you can now pick it up for half-price makes this the ideal time to play it.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was $59 now $29 @ Xbox Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was $59 now $29 @ Xbox

Relive (or experience for the first time) the entire original Mass Effect trilogy. This Legendary Edition brings some welcome visual touch-ups, especially to the first game, but keeps the gameplay and all-important narrative completely intact.

Chivalry 2: was $49 now $33 @ Xbox Chivalry 2: was $49 now $33 @ Xbox

Chivalry 2 is the raucously funny sequel to 2012's Chivalry: Medevil Warfare. Pick your weapon of choice and cleave through your enemies in multiplayer matches that regularly become downright chaotic. Definitely one of the most consistently enjoyable multiplayer games on Xbox.

Hot Wheels Unleashed: was $49 now $34 @ Xbox Hot Wheels Unleashed: was $49 now $34 @ Xbox

If you played with Matchbox cars in your youth, Hot Wheels Unleashed will let you relive the days when plastic tracks covered your entire bedroom. This arcade racer is perfect for gamers both old and young and has dropped to just $34 on the Xbox store.

Xbox games over $40

Battlefield 2042: was $59 now $40 @ Xbox Battlefield 2042: was $59 now $40 @ Xbox

Expect warfare at a massive scale in Battlefield 2042. Offering multiplayer matches with up to 128 players, this is Battlefield taken up a level. There's also a Battlefield Portal mode which remixes content from classic games in the series.

Resident Evil Village: was $69 now $41 @ Xbox Resident Evil Village: was $69 now $41 @ Xbox

The Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil Village has dropped to $41 on the Xbox store. Step into the shoes of Ethan Winters once again and travel to a remote European village in order to find your missing daughter. In classic Resident Evil fashion, things get very spooky, very quickly.