The amazing Bose noise cancelling earbuds just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

There's a lot of noise around Black Friday deals, but we're here to separate the hype from the real deals. And this Black Friday headphones deal definitely falls into the latter category.

Right now you can grab the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for just $199 at Amazon. This is $80 off the usual $279 price and the lowest price we've seen for earbuds that offer pristine noise cancellation that beats the AirPods Pro. Note that Walmart and Best Buy also have the same deal.

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds deliver stellar noise cancellation along with a Transparency Mode so you get to decide how much of the outside world you want to hear. You also get a comfy fit, high-fidelity sound, sweat- and water resistance and up to 6 hours of battery life. This is the lowest price ever and a great Black Friday deal.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we awarded the earbuds 4 out of 5 stars and an editors choice, thanks to their superb active noise cancellation and warm and rich sound quality. We also appreciated the useful Transparency mode.

Plus, unlike some of the other best wireless earbuds, the Bose offer excellent mics for making calls and chatting with your digital assistant of choice. You shouldn't get the same annoying "What did you just say?" from other callers as you're out and about. In our review, we said "The QuietComfort Earbuds are the top wireless earbuds for phone call and video chats, and it’s not up for debate."

In terms of comfort, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds stand out with a personalized fit. Bose includes extra sets of ear fins to accommodate different ear shapes, while the proprietary StayHear Max silicone ear tips create a tight seal.

The controls are fairly straightforward. Playback and call management are controlled via the right earbud, and left earbud can be used to skip tracks, hear the battery level or cycle through your three favorite ANC levels.

As for battery life, the Bose earbuds are rated for 6 hours, which beats the AirPods Pro (4.5 hours). and a quick 15-minute charge should give you 2 hours of juice. The charging case gives you 18 hours of battery life total, and it supports Qi wireless charging.

Overall, we called the Bose QuietComfort earbuds "hands down the best noise-cancelling buds out there," so we would definitely jump on this Black Friday deal. And be sure to check out our frequently updated Black Friday headphones deal page for more savings in all different styles.