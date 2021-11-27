The 21 most popular deals of Black Friday 2021

The shoppers have spoken! These are the hottest products and most-clicked on Black Friday deals of 2021.

This year, some of the more popular items have included the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the iPad; other often-purchased gadgets include Amazon devices such as the Echo Dot, as well as budget security cameras from Blink.

So what's trending? Based on our data, here are 20 of the hottest products that you've been buying on Black Friday. And don't worry - a lot of these products should be available as Cyber Monday deals, too.

Blink Mini: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon Blink Mini: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an inexpensive indoor home security camera, this deal for the Blink Mini is really good, knocking 43% off its regular price. This budget camera records in 1080p, has night vision and motion detection, and works with Alexa.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. The speaker is now on sale for $19.99, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers streaming at a bargain price. This Amazon deal takes a healthy 40% off one of our favorite streaming devices around. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. The new stick adds HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best streaming stick around. It can beam 4K video, supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, and has Dolby Atmos Audio as well as dedicated volume/power buttons. It's also future-proof with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, and even lets you view streams from your smart home cameras and video doorbells. At this price, it's one you shouldn't pass up.

PlayStation Plus 1-year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart PlayStation Plus 1-year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times to renew your PS Plus membership because that's when we see the best deals. For example, right now you can buy a full year's membership for just $39. You can even buy two cards and stack them so you won't have to worry about renewing for another 2 years.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon Ring's cheapest video doorbell is even cheaper in this deal that takes $20 off its regular price. Still, you get a 1080p camera and two-way talk. You'll also want to pick up a Ring Chime or Amazon Echo Dot, as this doorbell doesn't work with existing chimes.

Echo Show 5 (2nd gen, 2021): was $84 now $44 @ Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen, 2021): was $84 now $44 @ Amazon

As we say in our review, the new Echo Show 5 builds on the original version with a better camera, while its compact 5.5-inch smart display and full Alexa support are still present. It's a worthy addition to your smart home setup. This deal cuts its price by $40.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $74, it's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you'll find.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil. This great stylus is perfect for taking notes, drawing, and editing notes — if you’re an artist, using an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil can be just as effective as a high-end graphics tablet for a much lower price. The matte finish, weighted feel and wireless charging also make it a great upgrade over the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $114 @ Walmart Apple AirPods: was $159 now $114 @ Walmart [check Amazon]

Walmart had the AirPods on sale for just $114. The earbuds include a standard Apple charging case and Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. This deal is sold out, but Amazon has the AirPods 2nd gen for $119, which is still a good price.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

These 2021 AirPods Pro come with the new MagSafe Charging case and they're available for the lowest price ever. You also get active noise canceling, transparency mode, spatial audio support, and 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, they're sweat and water resistant for working out.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains a good smartwatch thanks to annual software updates. It currently has $30 off in the Best Buy Black Friday sale, and is $169 in both the black and white colorways, so grab it while you still can.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. You can save $60 in this Black Friday sale.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

We chose the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones as the best overall in our headphones roundup, and for good reason. The sound quality and level of noise cancellation is top-notch, they have intuitive touch controls, and the battery lasts for an impressive 30 hours even with ANC on. For just $248, they're an absolute steal.

Oculus Quest 2: free $50 gift card @ Amazon Oculus Quest 2: free $50 gift card @ Amazon

Purchase an Oculus Quest 2 at full price ($299/128GB or $399/256GB) and you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card. (Use coupon "OCULUS50" at checkout to get the gift card). In our review, we called the Oculus Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. It has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio, all of which makes this one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest deal we can find on the newest Apple Watch right now. Amazon has the offer on the 41mm GPS Series 7, and we don't expect this deal to be around for long.

10.2" iPad 2021 (256GB): $479 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy 10.2" iPad 2021 (256GB): $479 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

The new iPad is proving hard to find. But Best Buy currently has the 256GB model back in stock, and you can get a deal on it if you have an old iPad you're willing to part with Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade-in your old iPad for the new iPad. For instance, a 32GB iPad 7 with Wi-Fi would fetch you a $160 credit.

MacBook Air 13.3" (Intel/2020/256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H MacBook Air 13.3" (Intel/2020/256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H

It may not be on the newest model available but this is one of the cheapest MacBook Black Friday deals we've seen this year. For a limited time, B&H was offering an early 2020 MacBook Air for $729. This configuration sports an Intel 10th Gen i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 256GB SSD for storage, and a still very impressive 13.3-inch Retina IPS display. The price is now $829, which is still a good $170 discount.

TCL 65" 6-Series 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,499 now $898 @ Walmart TCL 65" 6-Series 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,499 now $898 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice deal: We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs we've reviewed. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The new 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

LG 48" C1 OLED: was $1,299 now $1,096 @ Amazon LG 48" C1 OLED: was $1,299 now $1,096 @ Amazon

LG's smallest C1 OLED packs in everything we love from the best TVs, like Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos sound, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync. It all adds up to a great TV, and a killer gaming display, and it's selling for the lowest price we've seen. (And if Amazon runs out, Best Buy has a similar deal.)