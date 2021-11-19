The 10 things I'd buy in the Gymshark Black Friday Sale

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to invest in some new workout kit, we’ve got good news: the Gymshark sale has finally dropped. The gym kit giant has huge savings across its men's and women's gym kit, and to save you from scrolling, we’ve hand-picked our favorite deals.

You've probably spotted someone in the gym, or on your Instagram feed in a Gymshark set, and the popular athleisure wear brand has savings of up to 70% off some of its most popular styles. The annual Gymshark Black Friday sale went live globally on November 18 and that while we don’t have an end date yet, it is likely that stock will sell out fast.

10 things I’d buy in the Gymshark Black Friday sale:

As a fitness editor, I spend 90% of my life wearing gym clothes, so am always on the lookout for great deals. Here’s what I’ve currently got in my basket:

Gymshark Adapt Ombre Seamless Shorts: was $45 now $13.50 Gymshark Adapt Ombre Seamless Shorts: was $45 now $13.50

These shorts are available in a few different ombre colors, in sizes XS to XXL, with most sizes still in stock. They are body-contouring, designed to move with you as you squat, skip, and run, and the seamless design prevents any comfortable chafing. They currently have 70% off in the Black Friday sale, so grab them while you can.

Gymshark Adapt Ombre Seamless Leggings: was $60 now $18 Gymshark Adapt Ombre Seamless Leggings: was $60 now $18

If you're not really a shorts person, these are a longer version of the high-waisted, seamless, comfortable leggings that are perfect for everything from a HIIT class to a Pilates session. They're designed to keep you comfy in the gym, they're fast-drying, sweat-wicking and have a ribbed waistband and hem. They've also got 70% off right now in the Black Friday sale.

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop: was $35 now $21 Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop: was $35 now $21

This long sleeve crop top looks great with a pair of high-waisted leggings. It's available in a number of different colors, in sizes XS to XXL. The top is made from a sweat-wicking fabric that will keep you dry and comfortable as you train, it's also detailed with figure-contouring shades for a flattering fit. It currently has 40% off in the Black Friday sale, so grab it while you can.

Gymshark Training Leggings: was $30 now $18 Gymshark Training Leggings: was $30 now $18

These training leggings are seam-free and high-waisted, designed to move with you as you squat, lunge, and lift. They're available in a number of different colors and in sizes from XS to XXL. For under $20, these are a fantastic buy.

Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings: was $50 now $35 Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings: was $50 now $35

It doesn't get more flattering than these seamless leggings, which have a contouring pattering down the legs. They are high-waisted to keep you comfy in the gym, and sweat-wicking to keep you dry as you work up a sweat. They've currently got 30% off in the Black Friday sale and are available in a few different colors, in sizes XS to XXL.

Gymshark Lightweight High Support Training Sports Bra: was $35 now $28 Gymshark Lightweight High Support Training Sports Bra: was $35 now $28

A high support sports bra will keep you comfortable during boxing classes, HIIT sessions, and on the run. This Gymshark bra has a racerback design for extra support, and moulded cups designed to minimize movement. It's currently got 20% off in the Black Friday sale.

Gymshark Sports Shorts: was $30 now $21 Gymshark Sports Shorts: was $30 now $21

These sports shorts are simple, slim-fit shorts you can wear on the run and in the gym. They've got an adjustable, drawcord waistband for a customized fit, and are made from a sweat-wicking fabric that will keep you dry and minimize chafing. They come in four different colors, in sizes XS to XXL, and currently have 30% off in the Black Friday sale.

Gymshark Vital T-Shirt: was $20 now $12 Gymshark Vital T-Shirt: was $20 now $12

This is sweat-wicking, lightweight t-shirt, designed to be worn in the gym, on the run, and even on hikes with your dog. For $12, you'd be hard pushed to find a more affordable option to wear to your next gym session. The vital t-shirt is available in six different colorways, and comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Gymshark Critical Shorts: was $25 now $15 Gymshark Critical Shorts: was $25 now $15

These gym shorts have a soft and comfortable fit, to keep you focused on your workout, not your gym kit. They have a flattering slim fit, a drawcord waistband, and side pockets for your essentials in the gym. They also have $10 off in the Black Friday sale.