Target Daily Deals now live — best sales to get today

Target Deal Days is back helping to kick off the holiday shopping season. While these aren't official Black Friday deals — they're a sneak peek at what we can expect from Target next month. For shoppers who like to get their purchases done early, they're also a great opportunity to save. We've listed some of Target's headliner deals below.
In addition to the early sales, Target has also begun its holiday price matching guarantee. That means if you buy something now and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, Costco, GameStop, and others).
Target Deal Days — best early sales
- Cameras: deals from $54
- Desks: computer desks from $49
- Disney Store: Disney toys, apparel, more from $2
- Furniture: up to 25% off bedroom/living room furniture
- Halloween costumes: BOGO deals on all costumes
- HDTVs: deals from $129
- Kitchen appliances: save on air fryers, coffee makers, more
- Nintendo Switch: games/accessories from $7
- Paw Patrol toys: deals from $12
- PS5: games/accessories from $7
- Smart home: up to 50% off select smart speakers
- Top Toys: 50 most-wished kids' gifts
- Xbox Series X|S: games/accessories from $9
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $69 @ Target
The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill.View Deal
Element 55" 4K Roku TV: was $449 now $329 @ Target
The Element 55-inch 4K Roku TV is one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can get right now. It offers HDR10 support and works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. We especially like it because it uses the Roku platform, which is our favorite OS for streaming. View Deal
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $129 @ Target
The Beats Solo3 offer Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, which makes them the perfect pair of headphones for just about any modern smartphone. They offer about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel. This price is just $10 shy of their low last holiday season. View Deal
HP 27" 1080p IPS Monitor: was $219 now $149 @ Target
The HP 27ec is a 27-inch 1080p IPS monitor that delivers plenty of screen real estate without emptying out your wallet. It features ultra-thin bezels, 178-degree viewing angles, and both HDMI/VGA connectivity. View Deal