Target Daily Deals now live — best sales to get today

Target Deal Days is back helping to kick off the holiday shopping season. While these aren't official Black Friday deals — they're a sneak peek at what we can expect from Target next month. For shoppers who like to get their purchases done early, they're also a great opportunity to save. We've listed some of Target's headliner deals below.

In addition to the early sales, Target has also begun its holiday price matching guarantee. That means if you buy something now and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Home Depot, Walmart, Wayfair, Costco, GameStop, and others).

Target Deal Days — best early sales

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $69 @ Target

The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill.

Element 55" 4K Roku TV: was $449 now $329 @ Target

The Element 55-inch 4K Roku TV is one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can get right now. It offers HDR10 support and works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit. We especially like it because it uses the Roku platform, which is our favorite OS for streaming.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $129 @ Target

The Beats Solo3 offer Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, which makes them the perfect pair of headphones for just about any modern smartphone. They offer about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for 3 hours playback with Fast Fuel. This price is just $10 shy of their low last holiday season.