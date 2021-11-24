Stunning Black Friday TV deal takes $500 off Sony OLED and wall mount

There are plenty of OLED TVs on sale now that Black Friday deals are at full steam. But one Amazon sale caught our eye and stood out above the other Black Friday OLED TV deals we've seen.

The excellent Sony A80J OLED TV, one of our favorites from the best Black Friday OLED TV deals, is on sale at a steep discount from major retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy. But Amazon has sweetened the deal with a home theater must-have. Amazon has the 65-inch Sony A80J OLED TV and Sony SU-WL855 Ultra Slim Wall-Mount together for $500 off.

Sony 65" A80J OLED + Wall Mount: was $2,547 now $2,046 @ Amazon Sony 65" A80J OLED + Wall Mount: was $2,547 now $2,046 @ Amazon

Get one of the best TVs you can buy, the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED, with a premium Sony SU-WL855 Ultra Slim Wall-Mount, all for $500 off the regular price. That's a huge discount on a ready-to-go premium home theater bundle.

It's a great way to get this superb 65-inch TV off of the traditional TV stand and up onto the wall, giving you a slick home theater experience for less. The Sony wall mount regularly sells for $348, and offers an ultra low profile swiveling mount for select Sony TVs.

A wall mount is the best way to give a home theater TV a more premium look and feel, setting it at the perfect height for comfortable viewing. The swivel mount design lets you adjust the TV angle left or right up to 21 degrees, making it easier to get the perfect viewing angle. It's also easier to access the ports on the side and back of the set.

The low profile design will also let you set the OLED closer to the wall, giving you a more premium, professionally installed look without having to call in a crew to redo your drywall.

Pair this great mount with the superb Sony A80J OLED TV , and you've got a recipe for an instant home theater upgrade. The A80J really impressed us when we reviewed it, offering stunning picture quality and intelligent smart features with Google TV. It also features Sony's excellent acoustic surface audio technology, which creates sound directly from the screen.

It's one of the best TVs you can get, with an accessory that makes it that much more premium. Amazon now has the whole package for $500 off, so don't wait to snap up this deal.