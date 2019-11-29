Sony's Xperia 10 is just $169 unlocked for Black Friday

All kinds of smartphones are on sale this Black Friday, from the cheapest budget models to the priciest flagships. And I'll level with you — the Sony Xperia 10 is not the cream of the midrange crop, nor is it worth the $349 that it normally costs. But at 50% off from B&H Photo right now, well, Sony's modest handset just became a whole lot more attractive.

Yes, B&H has the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 for $169 on Black Friday. That's half the device's normal $349 asking price, and honestly, the perfect amount to spend on this phone.

Sony Xperia 10 smartphone: was $349 now $169 at B&H

The Xperia 10 offers a bright 6-inch LCD display with a unique 21:9 aspect ratio and a top-notch aluminum design. This unlocked model works on all GSM networks and even Verizon on the CDMA side, and is an attractive deal at 50% off for Black Friday.View Deal

The Xperia 10 comes unlocked, so you can use it on GSM-based networks, like T-Mobile or AT&T, though it's also been cleared to work on Verizon, too. With a unique 21:9 aspect ratio, the bright, full HD+ LCD panel on this Sony phone is well suited for reading content and multitasking. And with an all-aluminum chassis, it's quite well-built for a cheap handset, too.

So what's the catch? Subpar performance and battery life held it back, as we noted in our Xperia 10 review. The user experience and longevity on a charge simply paled in comparison to similarly-priced offerings from Motorola, Google and Nokia, and such faults are inexcusable at the cheap-but-not-too-cheap price point of $349.

Knock that down to $169, though, and we're talking a whole different ballgame. Even despite its flaws, you won't find another sub-$200 unlocked phone that is appreciably better than the Xperia 10 across the board. And that simple fact earns B&H's proposition a spot on our budget phone deal short list.

