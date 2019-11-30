Sony's 55-inch 4K TV is gorgeous and now it's $300 off in this Cyber Monday deal

It's that time of year when the TV becomes the centerpiece of your whole house. Whether you're watching football with the whole family over or simply marathoning cheesy Christmas movies by yourself, it helps to have a large 4K TV in your living room.

Sony makes some of the best TVs around, and you can currently get a 55-inch X800G model for just $499 at Best Buy. That's $300 off its usual price and one of the best early Cyber Monday deals.

Sony 55-inch X800G 4K TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's 55-inch X800G series TV has a lot going for it, including a 4K HDR picture, the sleek Android TV OS and four HDMI ports, which should be enough for any game consoles or streaming players you choose to hook up. Best Buy has slashed $300 off its usual price.View Deal

For those who don't dabble in the TV review world, Sony is arguably the best premium brand out there. The picture quality on the 55-inch X800G is gorgeous — partially due to Sony's engineering know-how, and partially due to its 4K HDR screen. You can watch all of your favorite content, too, thanks to its smart Android TV OS.

Unlike cheaper TVs, which tend to cap out around two HDMI ports, the X800G comes with four, meaning that there's plenty of room to hook up your favorite game consoles, streaming players and living room PCs without having to resort to tedious third-party switchers. At 55 inches, it's also the perfect size for a living room: big, without totally monopolizing the space.

Even on sale, the TV costs $499. There are cheaper TVs out there, to be sure, but few of them match up to a Sony model's quality. In this size range, with this feature set, the X800G is one of the very best sets you can buy, and you're not likely to find it with $300 slashed off its price again anytime soon.

