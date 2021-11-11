Smarten up your Christmas tree with this Google Nest Mini and GE smart plug for just $25

Are you getting ready to deck your halls for the holidays? Then this is one Black Friday deal that you shouldn't pass up if you want to add a little smarts to your Christmas lights.

Right now, Lowes has a Nest Mini and GE Smart Plug bundle for $24.99, a savings of $51 if you were to buy these two products separately. Plug in your tree lights into the GE smart plug, pair it with Google Assistant, and you can turn the lights on and off with just your voice.

Google Nest Mini + GE Smart Plug Bundle: was $59, now $24 @ Lowes Google Nest Mini + GE Smart Plug Bundle: was $59, now $24 @ Lowes

This deal includes the second-generation Google Nest Mini smart speaker and the GE Smart Plug. You can pair them in the Google Home app so you can control the plug from your smartphone or via Google Assistant.

Normally, the Nest Mini costs $49.99 and the GE Smart Plug is usually $25.99 when purchased separately. This deal bundles both together and slashes the price down to $24.99 total. (If you want to add more smart plugs to your smart home setup, the GE Smart Plug is currently $9.99 at Amazon).

You can pair the GE Smart Plug with Google Assistant (or Alexa, we're not judging), and then control the plug via voice command. In the Google Home app, you can also create routines for when the lights should turn on and off, so you don't have to remember to unplug them at night or if you're leaving the house.

In our Google Nest Mini review, we found this diminutive smart speaker to be very capable for its size; you're not going to use it to throw a party, but it's good if you want a little background music while you're sitting by a crackling fire. Google Assistant can also give you news and weather updates, look up restaurants, and even make phone calls for you, so it'll be useful long after your tree has come down.

