Sling TV 'Happy Hour' gives you free live TV every night: How to get it

Who doesn't turn on the TV after a hard day's work? Sling TV is more than aware of our habits, and now the company is giving those hours away for free.

We just got word that Sling's offering a new "Happy Hour Across America" deal that opens up Sling Blue for free during the prime time hours. You read that right: From 5 p.m. to midnight (Eastern) starting tonight (April 14), Sling's giving free access to its normally Sling Blue package, which normally costs $30 per month.

Starting today, you can get free Sling Blue between the hours of 5 p.m. Eastern and midnight. There's no credit card required; you just visit the above link to get the Happy Hour Across America offer and sign up. Sling Blue packs a ton of big channels, including E!, AMC and Bravo.View Deal

Upcoming shows you can catch on Sling Blue include the Season 2 premiere of What We Do in the Shadows (April 15), the 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined limited series on TLC (starting April 20) and the Better Call Saul Season 5 finale (also April 20). Sling TV did not note when (if ever) Happy Hour Across America will end.

In our Sling TV review, we note that we like the service for its affordable pricing, and how it offers top networks as well as a lot of mix-and-match options. At the same time, its intro-level DVR offering is a bit sparse, and its broadcast channel assortment is limited (although that's how the company keeps the price down).

Sling Blue's focused on entertainment-driven networks, such as USA, Bravo, Fox News, FX, E!, National Geographic and Syfy. Sling Orange (its other package, which also costs $30 per month) has some of the same channels, but is more based around sports (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3) and kids content (Disney Channel and Freeform). While sports channels are a bit dry right now, we wouldn't blame parents who are looking for more family-friendly programming.