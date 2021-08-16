Secret AirPods sale at Amazon knocks up to $69 off Apple's entire lineup

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the most ubiquitous earbuds you'll find. Although they're far from being cheap, today there are multiple AirPods deals that can save you as much as $69.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $179 . That’s $69 off and just $10 shy of their all-time Black Friday low. If that's still too pricey for your budget, Amazon has other AirPods on sale as listed below. These are among the best Apple back to school deals we've seen.

AirPods: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $114. That's one of the best AirPods prices you'll find this week and $5 cheaper than they were last month. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Apple's best-selling, in-ear wireless headphones are on sale and ready to ship. Currently, Amazon has them on sale for $179, which is their second-lowest price ever. They're IPX4 certified and offer active noise cancellation for the most immersive sound experience. View Deal

AirPods Max: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $499.View Deal

The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and as you’ll see in our AirPods Pro review we found that Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds offered a comfortable in-ear design, powerful active noise cancelling activation, crystal clear calls (thanks to its three microphones), and the convenience of Hey Siri support.

Apple's premium buds are a massive improvement over the standard AirPods, particularly where comfort is involved. In fact they’re so light and comfortable that we completely forgot we were wearing them during our workout test.

They’re also powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures they'll instantly connect to your iPhone or iPad. That’s yet another advantage for iPhone owners, because nobody likes dealing with the nonsense of pairing Bluetooth headphones.