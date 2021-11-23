Save $200 on our favorite action cam for Black Friday

If you want a great action camera, there's no better choice than the GoPro Hero10 Black. And thanks to an eye-catching Black Friday deal, you can save big on this highly-rated camera right now.

GoPro has cut the price of the GoPro Hero 10 Black to $349 — you'll also get a year’s GoPro subscription as part of the bargain. Normally that whole package would cost you $549, with the camera itself costing $499. Any way you look at it, this is a pretty great deal.

GoPro Hero10 Black + accessories + subscription: was $549 now $349 @ GoPro GoPro Hero10 Black + accessories + subscription: was $549 now $349 @ GoPro

The Hero10 Black is GoPro's new action camera, adding a new processor, higher resolution and improved image stabilization into an already compelling package. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, and it's an even better value thanks to this deal. The current price is not only $100 cheaper than we've seen elsewhere, but it includes a 1-year GoPro subscription and accessories pack.

The GoPro Hero10 Black sits at the top of our list of the best action cameras, and with good reason. It continues GoPro’s trend of offering excellent image and video quality, with some of the best image stabilization around.

Moreover, the camera can capture video in 5.3K resolution and 60fps (or up to 240fps at 2K resolution). It also has dual front and back displays and can handle dips in up to 33 feet of water. The camera is compatible with all the same accessories as its predecessor, the GoPro Hero9 Black.

A GoPro subscription also gets you unlimited cloud storage, auto-uploads, unlimited use of GoPro’s Quik editing app, and 50% off future purchases on the GoPro website. This particular bundle also nets you a 32GB microSD card so you can start recording right away.

This is one of the best deals on action cameras that we’ve seen during this shopping season. Of course, if you’d rather save your money for something else, be sure to check the rest of our favorite Black Friday deals, or some of the best Black Friday camera deals.