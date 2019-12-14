Save $100 on the latest iPad Air at multiple stores

If you've been waiting for the price to fall on Apple's latest iPad Air, your patience has been rewarded. You can get this 10.5-inch tablet for $100 off at Best Buy.
That means the 64GB iPad Air can be yours for $399. The 256GB model is subject to the same $100 discount, bringing its cost down to $549.
iPad Air: Was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
Get the 10.5-inch model of Apple's iPad Air for $100 off at Best Buy, whether you buy the 64GB version (now $399) or the 256GB version (now $549). Target is running the same deal.View Deal
Best Buy has offered this low price before, but Target now features an identical discount for the 64GB and 256GB models of the 10.5-inch iPad Air. As this article was posted, though, Target listed the silver versions of both models as out-of-stock. The Space Gray and Rose Gold editions still seem to be available from Target, though we'd suggest acting quickly.
This version of the iPad Air combines a beautiful display with a powerful A12 Bionic processor. We were also impressed by the nearly 12 hours of battery life when we reviewed the iPad Air. Purchase the device now, and you also get a year's subscription to Apple TV Plus, the new streaming service Apple's launching for its original programming. Apple TV Plus normally costs $4.99 a month, but you get the first year free when you buy an Apple device like the iPad Air.
Looking for a different iPad model? We're keeping an eye out for all the best iPad deals as the holiday shopping season heats up.