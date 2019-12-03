Get Razer's coolest keyboard for just $85 in a last-minute Cyber Monday sale

The Razer Huntsman is one of the coolest keyboards that Razer produces. However, it's also one of the most expensive keyboards that Razer produces.

Taking advantage of the Huntsman's inventive opto-mechanical switches usually costs $150, but for the last few hours of Cyber Monday deals, you can pick one of these keyboards up for just $86. It's the cheapest price that Amazon has ever offered on this gadget.

Razer Huntsman Keyboard: was $150 now $86 @ Amazon

The Razer Huntsman uses an "opto-mechanical" key switch, which means that it uses light to register keystrokes. It's a novel technology, coupled with comfortable keys, comprehensive software and gorgeous RGB lighting. At $86, it's 43% off its usual price.View Deal

While Tom's Guide didn't review the Razer Huntsman, we did review its fancier cousin, the Razer Huntsman Elite. The keyboard's biggest drawback was its high price, which this deal conveniently cuts by more than half.

It's impossible to talk about the Huntsman without discussing how its opto-mechanical keys work. Instead of relying on mechanical switches (which are still there, just to create a satisfying "click" when you type), the Huntsman uses beams of light to send commands from the key to the computer.

In theory, this means that the Huntsman can process (or at least accept) commands faster than any competing keyboard, since nothing is faster than light. (We think.)

In practice, it's about as fast as any good mechanical keyboard, but it's still a very cool idea that's theoretically less prone to failure over time. The "mechanical" part of the opto-mechanical switches ensures that the Huntsman is comfortable for touch typists and gamers alike. There's no dedicated media bar, but you can control music with some handy keyboard shortcuts on the function keys.

There's also the Razer Synapse software, which you can use to reprogram certain keys, create macros and set up profiles for individual games. These all work fine, but the big draw of Synapse is customizing the Huntsman's gorgeous rainbow lighting. Whether you want a static pattern or a rippling rainbow, you can create some eye-popping effects.

Unlike the Elite, the regular Huntsman doesn't have a volume dial or a wrist rest, so this keyboard is not quite as luxurious as they come. On the other hand, $86 for a full-size mechanical keyboard from a big-name manufacturer is almost unheard of. As I write this, the deal is 25% claimed, and will expire in less than six hours. If you want one, you'll have to decide quickly.