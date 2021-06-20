Prime Day streaming device deals: Roku Ultra just $69, Fire TV Stick 4K $39

Need a new streaming device? The surge of Prime Day deals make this one of the best times of the year to upgrade your streaming to 4K. And no matter if you like Roku or Fire TV, you can save right now. But should you wait for Prime Day to kick off?

We've looked at the pricing history of the best streaming devices, including the ones we love, use and even gift, to see which of these current sales are good, and if you should expect better. Unfortunately, not all streaming devices will likely get Prime Day sales. So we've got tips about where to look for the latest Chromecast and Apple TV, too.

Prime Day streaming device deals you can get right now

Roku Express 4K Plus: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Roku Ultra 2020: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Apple TV 4K 2021: was $179 now $170

Roku Prime Day deals: Wait for the Ultra?

Every TV in my house has a Roku Ultra connected to it, with good reason. Sure, it costs twice as much as the Roku Streaming Stick Plus (our pick for the best streaming device overall) takes up more space, but it's so much better.

That's because of a few reasons, starting with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio, two standards that you will want if your TV and audio setup (or your next ones) support them. Then, there's the remote, you get two customizable buttons for shortcuts of your own preference (meaning you're not stuck with the pre-set app buttons Roku gives you), and a headphone jack in the remote for private listening. That way, you can hear what you're watching without bothering others. Admittedly, private listening is also available on the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, but only via the Roku app.

So, this Prime Day, hope that Amazon chops the Roku Ultra down from $99 to $49. Why am I going so low? First off, it happened before, on Black Friday in 2019 — that said, Prime Day pricing isn't always as low.

Right now, the Roku Ultra on sale for $69, which matches the summer 2020 sale pricing for the Roku Ultra. One note: that price was for the 2019 model, as the 2020 model came out in the winter.

This means that you don't need to wait for Prime Day to start to get the best Roku Ultra deal of the summer. That said, we're still hoping Amazon matches the Black Friday 2019 price. If Amazon can't deliver the goods for Prime Day, is it truly the spectacular the company claims?

Yes, you can save on the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, which is $39 on Amazon right now. It's great, especially if you want to get 4K streaming at under $50 (the standard price for this kind of device).

Fire TV deals: How low will 4K go?

The various Amazon Fire TV Sticks have sold like hot cakes (ask your parents) over the years due to super-low sale pricing. During the summer, right around Prime Day, the Fire TV Stick 4K (the best Fire TV for most), has hit a low of about $35. That's $15 off its normal MSRP of $50, and $5 off the $40 price that Amazon loves to frequently discount it to.

Speaking of, this week Amazon's had the Fire TV Stick at $40. It's a sale, sure, but we'd advise waiting if you can. The Fire TV Stick 4K has only fallen below $35 three times in history. Twice, last holiday season (again Black Friday comes for us all), it was at $30. And in Black Friday 2019, it went down to $25.

If you love the Amazon Prime Video life, you should start considering the Fire TV Stick 4K at $35 or less. That has happened 8 times since October 2018, and is a pretty good deal. That said, I'd encourage some people to spend $5 more to get the Roku Streaming Stick Plus instead. It may lack Dolby Vision (which the Fire TV Stick has), but if that sort of thing isn't important to you, Roku's less ad-driven interface is just better.

Look elsewhere for Chromecast with Google TV deals

The new Chromecast with Google TV is a superb streaming device, and one that Amazon does not stock. Chalk this up to another of those weird moments where issues between companies leave the consumer confused.

However, it is sold at Target, Best Buy and on Google's online store. None of those sites have sale pricing at the moment, but that doesn't mean there won't be deals in the near future. Every other retailer online sees what Amazon's up to with Prime Day, and they typically roll out their own deals. We'll keep our eyes open for this.

What Apple TV deals should we expect?

While we love the Apple TV 4K (2021), its expensive $179 starting price is its biggest flaw. And we are pleasantly surprised to already see it go on sale for Prime Day weekend. CamelCamelCamel's data shows a complete lack of Apple TV sales in Amazon's history, so the $9 off sale, which has the Apple TV 4K 2021 for $170 is a bit unusual. That said, $9 off of $179 is not the kind of sale we hope to see from Prime Day.

Also, in the past, Apple has had its own Apple TV deals. Unfortunately, it wasn't a discount: instead, the purchase of an Apple TV 4K netted you a $50 gift card during Black Friday weekend 2020.